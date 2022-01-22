People have bundled up to trudge across frozen lakes in search of fish for centuries. Over the years the pastime has evolved from a necessity to eat in the winter months to a hobby or a way to keep busy in the long, cold days of winter. The simple days of bringing a pole and line to entice the fish has gone by the wayside for many anglers. Now most purchase expensive items to make it easier and more comfortable.
Tiny houses of different sizes, colors and shapes dot many lakes around Minnesota during the winter months. Some are ramshackle wood structures, while others have all of the comforts of a real home. A few hardy people lounge on chairs or sit on upside down buckets as they intently watch a hole in the ice with a line dangling in it from a short pole. Most are tucked inside their shelters, away from the cold wind.
Karl Pixler, the manager at Petry’s Bait in Finlayson said business has been steady for several weeks as ice fishermen stop in for supplies.
He said wax worms are popular bait as are crappie and fathead minnows. Shiners have been difficult to come by in recent years, Pixler said. The type of bait depends on which fish the fisherman favors.
“You need bigger sucker minnows for Northern Pike,” Pixler said. “A ton of people pickle northerns. When it’s done right it can be extremely good.”
He said the various lakes around the county also provide a variety of fish. Fishermen find an abundance of northerns and crappies at the Pine Lakes outside of Finlayson, while spearing pike is allowed at Grindstone Lake. Grindstone also brings in smelters towards the end of the winter season, Pixler said.
“That’s the interesting thing about ice fishing,” said Pixler. “Every lake around has a different characteristic.”
He is a relative newcomer to ice fishing at 15 years.
Why ice fish?
“What else are you going to do for six months of the year,” Pixler joked. He said ice fishing is more of a challenge, but he enjoys the quiet time on the lake as opposed to the busy summer.
There are 5,400 fishable lakes in Minnesota and 162 species of fish, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Of those fish, walleye are the favorite of fishermen, followed by northern pike and muskie.
The reasons people fish are as varied as the types of fish. Some enjoy the quiet solitude of sitting alone in nature. Others like to fish year round and eat their catch, while many others say they just want to get out of the house during the long, dreary, cold months.
“We do it to get through the winter,” said Pangia Thao as she helps set up the family’s shelter on Grindstone Lake. They visit from the Twin Cities specifically to fish for smelt.
Ice fishing contests are another way anglers beat the winter blues.
Stacy Wilson and her daughter, Madison, participated in a contest at Sturgeon Lake Saturday, Jan. 15. It was sponsored by Doc’s Sports Bar and Grill.
“What else is there to do in the winter but stare at a frozen hole,” Stacy said with a laugh. Madison said she doesn’t mind ice fishing as long as there is a nice size fish as an occasional reward.
They sat near each other at the end of a plowed row of ice. They had their lines in the water and a depth finder nearby.
The advent of expensive electronic fish locators helps fishermen locate fish under the ice, but it doesn’t guarantee that they will take the bait.
“If the fish don’t bite, move on to another hole,” Pixer advised.
The pop up ice fishing villages are a winter phenomenon wherever the weather is cold enough to make thick ice on area lakes, although there is no such thing as 100 percent safe ice, according to the DNR website.
The strength of the ice is based on several factors, including the depth of the water under the ice, the size of the body of water, water currents and more.
A minimum of four inches is recommended for ice fishing or walking on new, clear ice. For a medium size truck it’s 12-15 inches. White ice is only about half of the strength of new clear ice, according to the website. They recommend checking the ice depth every 150 feet, parking vehicles at least 50 feet apart and moving every two hours to prevent sinking. If water overflows a hole that is next to a vehicle, the ice is sinking and it’s time to find a more solid place to park.
While there has not been any deaths related to falling through the ice in Pine County in the last five years, there have been in neighboring counties including one in Carlton and one in Aitkin.
The DNR website has a complete list of the 2022 ice fishing tournaments in Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.