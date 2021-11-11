Dave Will, 72, sat in a booth with his back wedged into the corner as he started talking. He explained that he was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder about 10 years ago from a war that ended about 45 years ago for most people.
“PTSD is a mental health condition that’s triggered by a terrifying event, either experiencing it or witnessing it,” according to mayoclinic.org. There can be a variety of symptoms, including flashbacks, which means reliving the event as if it were happening again, nightmares and severe anxiety.
As with many young men in the late 1960s, he joined the military due to the draft shortly after graduating Finlayson High School and was promptly sent to Vietnam.
“I graduated in June and left for the Army July 3, 1968,” Will said. “I was a combat engineer and used a mine sweeper to find hidden mines.” He explained a mine sweeper is a metal detector. When the sweeper picked up a possible bomb, it was his job to determine whether it was real or a fake. Many times he simply used C-4 to blow it up to be on the safe side.
“The biggest one left an eight foot crater,” Will said. “It would have blown up a tank. If I missed one, the infantry could have found it.” He said he would have felt guilty if that happened, but it didn’t.
His flight landed in Saigon in July. He said it felt like 120 degrees and the odor from the fish markets mingled with the high heat smelled terrible. Later, the monsoons brought pouring rain for three months. The men slogged through wet, marshy land and pulled leeches off of themselves. Will was also diagnosed with a serious case of Typhus during his time overseas.
He was first stationed at Lai Khe with the 1st Infantry Division in an old rubber factory. After four months he was sent to Mekong to help the 82nd Airborne Division. He described the area as a lot of water, thick jungle and a hotbed of Viet Cong.
“I was just focused on surviving,” Will said.
Within 20 minutes of arriving he was on a helicopter and instructed by his superiors which target they wanted him to demolish. The 18-year-old was dropped off alone in the thick jungle and the helicopter flew away while he set the charges to blow up the bunkers.
“I yelled “fire in the hole” three times,” Will said. “Then I hoped all of the charges went off and that the guys who dropped me off came back to pick me up.”
A few times Will worked in areas that were previously defoliated by Agent Orange. He said he has not been diagnosed with any health issues linked to Agent Orange yet.
There were many snakes in the jungle of Vietnam. Once Will found a nest of slithering baby cobras in his bottom bunker while on guard duty. Will is not a fan of snakes. He picked up the pencil sized babies one at a time and moved them to a container so they could not escape. He slept fitfully that night, worried that the mama snake might come back. At the break of dawn, he peered at the baby cobras and to his surprise he found several little skeletons instead. Ants had discovered them during the night and ate them.
Will continued to do what was asked of him.
“I am very proud that I served with the 82nd Airborne,” said Will. “I had to live up to their standards and I did. They accepted me as one of their own.”
He said he saw a lot of action in the nearly two years he was overseas.
When he came back to the United States, the plane landed in Oakland, Calif. The anti-war protesters were very vocal and active in the area. They decided to just refuel the plane in California and brought the veterans to Washington to catch their flights home instead. The men were advised to remove all signs that they were fresh from Vietnam and blend in with the civilians as much as possible before they got on their planes home. However, they were forced to have their hair cut before they left.
“There was no way to hide that I was a Vietnam veteran,” Will said. “My brother picked me up and that was it. I just tried to adjust.”
Will said he didn’t speak to anyone outside of a small circle of friends and family about his veteran status for 25 years due to the memory of the vocal protesters.
For some Vietnam veterans, the war is not over.
“This is the most I have talked about it, except for the VA program,” Will said somberly. He attended a VA therapy program in St. Cloud to help him cope with his PTSD. He said the program has helped immensely.
A survey by the Veterans Administration found that about 500,000 people who served in Vietnam suffered from PTSD, according to history.com.
Service veterans who were deployed to Vietnam and experienced warzone stress exposure and other combat-related experiences were assessed during a study of PTSD by the Veterans Administration in the early 1980s. Warzone stress exposure includes combat exposure, abusive violence, deprivation, exposure to the wounded and dead and more. About 25 percent of deployed veterans reported high exposures, according to vva.org.
The study found that about 11 percent of males and seven percent of females who were on active duty in Vietnam suffered from PTSD.
Will discovered that in helping others, he helped himself.
He was already a member of the Sandstone American Legion. He became even more active in the Legion and became the commander about six years ago.
“I found the more I help other veterans, the better I feel,” Will said. He is also a member of the Hinckley VFW and Chapter 4 Cloverleaf DAV.
He is a proud member of the Honor Guard and often takes part in military services, including funerals.
“It means a lot to the family,” Will said. “It brings me more healing than anything else.”
There are about 30 members of the Sandstone American Legion and about 12 that are active in the organization. They visit veterans in senior living facilities and bring Christmas presents, carry flags in local parades as well as have an active Honor Guard. They take part in various fundraisers each year to help pay for uniforms, gifts and whatever else is needed.
The organization does not receive any financial assistance from the government, Will stressed.
He said they hope more of the younger veterans from the Gulf and Iraqi wars will join the organization so they can continue to help the area veterans.
Sandstone American Legion Post 151 meets at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at 206 Main Street downstairs. Use the back alley entrance.
Veterans looking for services or wanting more information about available veterans services should contact Pine County Veterans Services at 218-216-4250.
by the numbers
August 5 1965- May 7, 1975
7,484 women served in Vietnam
83% of women were nurses
58,148 were killed in Vietnam
75,000 severely disabled
23,214 were 100% disabled
61% of those killed were younger than 21
11,465 of those killed were under 20 years old
23.1 was the average age of the men killed
2,338 are listed as Missing in Action
766 are listed as Prisoner of War
114 died in captivity
1,611 Americans are still unaccounted for as of April 13, 2017
Statistics from uswings.com and vva310.org
