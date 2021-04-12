Askov, MN (55704)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.