The average person tries on 12 pairs of frames before deciding which pair of glasses to buy. In ordinary times, having those remaining 11 pairs on the rack would just be ... 11 pairs. Because of the times we live in, those 11 pairs of frames have to be sanitized. How would you do that? Pretty time consuming for the team at the optician’s office to perform this task over and over each day.
Enter Norman Kester who is president of Quantum creating solutions whose motto is: We serve. We educate. We create solutions. When the world went into shutdown mode in February, Kester and his wife, who live in Oregon with roots in Pine County, Minnesota, knew they had to do something to make a difference. Along with engineers, doctors, those with phD’s, the McGyver Group was formed, 185 strong with more than 300 individuals sewing masks.
The group worked with hospitals learning more and more what the needs were for staff. Shortages of PPE (personal protective equipment) were everywhere. Non-woven polyster material needed for N95 masks was impossible to obtain.
Kester and his team were determined to make a difference and it all began with taking apart a common, ordinary toaster oven which was their prototype. It was March, and on a Friday they started the process and by Monday they had developed a small, 16 pound unit which is called FUSION UV. It inactivates the virus and does so in a very short period of time.
The unit was sent to Italy to be tested with the actual CoronaVirus during the height of the Pandemic there. Later it was sent to the University of Tennessee to be tested with the Virus Stateside. Both times it proved a very effective method. It has since been tested on many different bacteria, virus and various other germs.
They started a new company to build the units and named the company BOON which stands for “Born out of necessity.” Presently, up to 250 units are shipped worldwide each week; approximately 4,000 are on backorder. Many additional staff have been added to manufacture this unit in Oregon. Any material, i.e., plastic, leather, wood (etc.) can be placed in the unit and in a matter of seconds the virus is inactivated. One UV bulb can be used 8,000 hours before needing to be replaced. Kester’s company presently has 50,000 bulbs to fulfill orders when needed. No units have been returned and there have been no complaints.
Kester’s company also purchased three shipping containers for hospitals in Oregon so items can be placed into them for processing. Up to 84,000 masks a day can be sanitized. Smaller versions are being developed so that, for example, kiosks in a shopping mall could utilize one to sterilize glasses touched by customers so the coronavirus could be inactivated. A smaller version with a waterproof case could be taken camping to clean, for example, shoes which could have walked through an area where a likelihood of the virus could be lurking. Technically speaking, this is UVC and not UVA or UVB, so thinking a tanning bed will be of benefit, the answer would be no.
Norman Kester moved to Nickerson from the Dallas, Texas area, at the age of 14 and graduated from Sandstone High School in l988 at the age of 17. He went into the Navy and studied electronics. His wife is the granddaughter of former Askovite (and centenarian) Millie Sorensen and they met in Duquette as young teens. For many years, the couple and their children spent summers in Minnesota. Kester and his wife, Tammy, have a home on Sand Lake and spend half the year in Minnesota and half the year in Oregon. Kester has purchased the old fire hall in Finlayson where he is working on a number of projects. My husband and I enjoyed talking with Kester very much. He is very personable and it is obvious he wants to make a difference in the world. His company in Oregon began creating face shields and many other items in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Quantum, was just voted one of the top 100 companies to work for in Oregon for the second time. You can read more about Quantum on qtmi.net.
