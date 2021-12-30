The Sturgeon Lake Lions Club continued its decades-long tradition of delivering fruit baskets to area residents.
“We ordered over $2,000 worth of fruit and Kwik Trip donated bananas,” said Brian Birkholm, Lions gambling manager. “Kwik Trip has been very helpful to us.”
He explained the Lions sell pull tabs at several locations and they used a portion of that money to purchase the fruit from the Willow River High
School Travel Club.
The students also help pack the fruit and accompany the Lions when they deliver the fruit, which includes apples, oranges, grapefruit and bananas.
Birkholm noted that the number of students dropped this year and hopes that more will join the fun next year.
He said the Lions members drive an estimated 100 plus miles on their annual route from Rutledge, Denham, Moose Lake, Willow River and more.
The Lions Club is always looking for new members to join. Their current members range in age from 30s to 80s, Birkholm said.
The Lions meet at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at the Sturgeon Lake City Hall.
