Long time ago

from far away

My father did arrive. 

They built a home

in this fair land

That soon began to thrive.

They plotted out

A town with place

for home and work and play.

They knew that all

were needful for

a life to be ok.

And so the town

had places for

al things that were a-brewing.

They had a plan 

Which soon began.

They knew what they were doing.

