Long time ago
from far away
My father did arrive.
They built a home
in this fair land
That soon began to thrive.
They plotted out
A town with place
for home and work and play.
They knew that all
were needful for
a life to be ok.
And so the town
had places for
al things that were a-brewing.
They had a plan
Which soon began.
They knew what they were doing.
