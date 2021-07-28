The little Nisse has gone into hiding once again. The mythical creature is historically described as looking similar to a garden gnome. They wear conical or knit hats in gray, red or another bright color, according to Wikipedia. The Nisse are thought to be mischevious and illlulsionists.
The Litte Nisse contest starts this week. Organizers want to remind people that he is hidden on public property. If you find the Nisse, bring it to the Askov Fairboard Office at the fairgrounds to collect the prize of $25 in Susan B. Anthony dollar coins.
First clue:
Remember me?
The Nisse wee?
I’m going into hiding
But in your hunt
(and I’ll be blunt)
These rules you’ll be abiding.
I’ll not be found
On private ground,
and I have not been buried.
So look for me
quite carefully,
your search must not be hurried.
Do not destroy, or friends annoy
by changing things around them.
If yuo move stuff, don’t risk rebuff,
Leave things as you found them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.