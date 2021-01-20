Frank Moyer reclines in a brown chair in a small room at the Cottage in Hinckley. Cottage owner Mary Beth Beseke holds his foot in her gloved hand as she uses a pair of needle sharp tweezers to poke the bottom of his foot. She explains that she is checking to see how much feeling Moyer has in his feet and if there is any change from his last visit. There is not.
Moyer, 51, has Type 2 diabetes and suffers from Peripheral neuropathy in his feet. He has been visiting Beseke at the Cottage in Hinckley for many years for pain relief. He said the treatments help diminish the burning and tingling sensations in his toes and feet. They are common symptoms of neuropathy, according to mayoclinic.org. Other issues include sores or infections caused by injuries because of a loss of feeling in the feet. People with neuropathy should check their feet often and treat minor injuries immediately to avoid infection, according to the website.
“She could rip off a toenail and I wouldn’t feel it,” Moyer said.
Beseke worked as a social worker for 20 years before attending nursing school in 2004. She worked at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. for 10 years and started her own business in 2013.
She was surprised at the range of techniques used at Mayo Clinic. She said they utilized old school holistic treatments to cutting edge technology.
Beseke said about 50% of her clients are diabetics and the other half is a mix of other issues.
She is concerned about people who are not visiting doctors for simple maintenance care due to the pandemic, like toenail trims.
“A lot of elderly people are falling through the cracks,” Beseke said. She said many residents do not realize she offers everything from toenail trimming to foot work for diabetics.
Beseke said she was surprised and happy to see an increase in sales for gift certificates for elderly parents during Christmas.
She said overgrown toenails can cause problems such as ingrown nails and related foot pain.
Once Beseke determines Moyer’s feet have not lost sensitivity from the last visit, she moves on to the next step. She uses a Dremel tool to lightly file away debris around the edges of the nail as well as file the nail slightly. She explains the debris can allow bacteria to grow.
“I am a big believer in foot soaks,” Beseke said as she placed a bath bomb into Moyers water with his feet. Beseke rattles off a list of ingredients from camphor to baking soda and explain the benefit of each one.
She said there are many nerves in the bottom of feet and she believes a person’s overall health can improve by a foot soak.
“My feet feel phenomenal right now,” Moyer said as he left the appointment.
Beseke said she recommends the client visit their primary physician for more serious issues. If the physician is busy or unavailable, Beseke can recommend other physicians nearby.
Moyers wife, Shelley, is a certified massage therapist. She is an independent contractor and rents space at the Cottage in Hinckley for her massage business. She currently takes new clients on a referral basis only.
Beseke also sells a variety of soaps and creams that she creates. They include natural ingredients such as bear fat and beeswax.
She likes to support other small businesses as well and has developed custom products for a local beauty salon, Beauty and Beyond.
The Cottage in Hinckley is open Tuesdays 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment call 1-507-272-2952.
