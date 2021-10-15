The mild fall weather beckons people to meander towards the small corner business in downtown Sandstone Friday, Oct. 8. They gravitate towards the fenced-in patio behind the building, complete with a flower garden, an assortment of tables and an entertainment stage in the corner.
SandRocks opened their doors in mid July. Owners Rachel Hansen and Charlie Gustafson worked hard to decorate the inside and revamp the back parking lot into a spacious patio area that can accommodate about 50 people, both inside and out.
“Sandstone needed an upscale adult place to go,” said Hansen. They offer an assortment of sandwiches, cheese plates and of course, beer.
She said they also feature local talent several weekends a month. The music is a mix of Americana style, rock and folk by local musicians.
Hansen said they have a new special every weekend and plan to expand their menu of appetizers and sandwiches as they go.
The couple agree that one of the best parts of the business is the wide variety of people they have met from out of town.
“We’ve had a good response,” Hansen said. “We’re going to keep doing what we do.”
They are open 3-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12-4 on Sunday. They are located at 421 Commercial Ave. N. Sandstone, Minn.
