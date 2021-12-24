A routine lockdown drill at East Central School caused more excitement than expected.
According to a press release posted on the school Facebook page on Dec. 10, Pine County Dispatch received a call about 2:15 from a concerned staff member from Barnum High School in neighboring Carlton County.
A Barnum School staff member reported that a male known to students broadcasted an active shooter incident on social media at another school. At first they thought the incident was at nearby Willow River School District, but then discovered it was supposedly at East Central.
“The staff responded well,” Andy Almos, EC superintendent said. “The Sheriff responded very fast.” He said law enforcement from around the area rushed towards the school, not knowing what to expect.
They quickly figured out that EC was participating in a lockdown drill and there was not an active shooter as a student claimed on social media.
“It came together very well with the information that we had,” Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson said. “Each school district handled it as well as they could.”
The student was taken into custody and charges are being reviewed by the Pine County Attorney’s Office.
Almos said he considers the drill a success overall, but sees a few areas with room for improvement.
“Our students and staff did a great job getting back to teaching and learning after the event,” Almos said.
While parents bombarded the school looking for answers, Almos said their top priorities are to make sure students are safe, find out what happened, then communicate with parents and the public about the incident.
“We had overwhelmingly positive responses from the parents,” Almos said. He added that there were a few concerns and questions from parents of the youngest students. They asked how to successfully prepare their children for future events without scaring them.
He said the school district and Sheriff’s department are working together to refine and improve the lockdown procedures.
“These are reviewed regularly to keep up with new updates in best practice for school safety,” Almos said. He added that the school staff is grateful for the quick response of law enforcement.
