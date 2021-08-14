Your Future. Our Focus. These are the words we live by at East Central Schools. As the preparations for another school year come together the word “Refocus” should probably be included. During the pandemic student learning remained our top priority. Our staff worked tirelessly to meet the needs of our students in new and different ways. With that said, we believe the best place for students to learn is at school and we are very excited to make plans for a much more normal school year.
As we prepare to start school here are a few updates for our families and community.
Mask Requirements – Face coverings while at school will be optional for students and staff. Per the guidance we have received, masks are recommended for those not vaccinated. We will support families if they wish to have their child masked. At this time, all people are required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) order to wear face coverings while in public transportation hubs and on all public transportation conveyances (airplanes, public buses, etc.), including school buses (both public and private).
COVID-19 Vaccinations - We will support students (12 and older, with parent permission) if they wish to get vaccinated. Proof of vaccination will not be required to attend school.
Distance Learning - We will provide distance learning for students in grades 7-12 for those that choose this option. Families interested in this option should contact the high school office.
Quarantine Requirements: We will be finalizing our quarantine practices based on the updated guidance as we get closer to school starting.
Critical Race Theory: The topic of Critical Race Theory (CRT) is receiving a lot of attention in the media these days. It is important our community knows, East Central Schools does NOT teach critical race theory nor do we intend to do so. CRT is not in the current Minnesota state standards and it does not appear in the proposed revision to the state standards. CRT is not based in fact, it is simply that, a theory. East Central Schools DOES teach how race impacted the development of our country through topics like the civil war, slavery, the civil rights movement, and more. As a school district we believe in Educational Equity. This means, we need to ensure every student has what they need to be successful. Diversity (differences among people - age, gender, race, religion, ability, etc.) is what makes our country, community, and school district great. Our school district is an inclusive place determined to make certain every student feels a sense of belonging and is respected for who they are. I would be happy to answer any questions about Critical Race Theory so please do not hesitate to reach out to me.
As we prepare for another school year we ask families to refocus on what it means to be a student at school. Students need stamina for learning. They need a good night’s sleep each night, breakfast in the morning, a structured place to complete homework, and a support system that prioritizes school. During the pandemic it was easy to lose sight of structure and routine for kids. Now is the time to refocus on prioritizing school so our kids are ready to be students again. With a new school year comes new opportunities for students to learn and grow. We want all our students to return to complete in person instruction for the 2021-22 school year and we are committed to making this happen. Welcome back everyone!
