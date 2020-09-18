A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 sent one person to the hospital by helicopter on the night of Sept. 8.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 11:25 p.m. on Sept. 8, a Ford Focus driven by Michael Patrick Murphy III, 21, of St. Paul was traveling north on Interstate 35. Just south of Beroun exit that vehicle struck the back of a Pontiac Bonneville driven by Blake Donald Kettler, 21, of Hinckley that was traveling the same direction.
The Pontiac came to rest in the median side, and the Ford came to rest on the right side in the trees.
Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Pine City firefighters, Essentia EMS and Lifelink Flight responded to the scene.
Murphy was airlifted to receive emergency medical care at a hospital in St. Paul. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
Neither Kettler nor his passenger were reported to be injured.
The state patrol reports that Murphy had been using alcohol before the crash. Road conditions were dry, and all parties were wearing seat belts.
