Richard Melvin Peterson II, age 37, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Amanda Jo Vangrinsven, a 32-year-old Isanti woman.
The charges followed a five-day search for Vangrinsven, which included hundreds of volunteers and numerous law enforcement agencies and other emergency departments. That search came to a conclusion on Tuesday, Aug. 10 with the discovery of Vangrinsven’s remains on private property.
According to a press release co-written by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and Isanti Police Department, investigators were executing a search warrant on the 300 block of 261st Avenue NW in Athens Township when the body was located on the property.
The search for Amanda Jo
Vangrinsven was first reported missing on Friday, Aug. 6 when she failed to report to work at the Isanti VFW. Initial reports indicated she left the VFW on Thursday evening and traveled to the Dugout Bar and Grill in Bethel in another person’s vehicle. She was last reported to have left that location around 11 p.m. and was in a vehicle traveling in a northwest direction. It was also reported that her cell phone had been turned off at some point.
The search began in earnest on Saturday, Aug. 7 with friends and family recruiting volunteers to help in the search during the Isanti Street Dance and via a Facebook page. They organized searches, which covered hundreds of acres of public and private land during the daylight hours of Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The search was set to continue on Wednesday before law enforcement informed the family of the discovery of the body.
“Law enforcement agencies would like to thank the members of the public and the media who gave so willingly of their time in searching as well as sharing the information on Amanda Jo,” read the press release.
Peterson arrested, charged
Peterson, the lone suspect in Vangrinsven’s death, was formally charged with 2nd degree murder - with intent - not premeditated on Aug. 19.
Detectives from both the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and Isanti Police Department placed 37-year-old Richard Melvin Peterson under arrest on Aug. 17.
According to a search warrant obtained by multiple Twin Cities news stations, her body was found partially buried on a property owned by Peterson. Preliminary examination indicated a “projectile consistent with a bullet” in her skull.
Initial interviews with Peterson were riddled with “inconsistencies” in his story, one of which was his claim he dropped her back off at the Isanti VFW after leaving the Dugout Bar and Grill in Bethel.
Peterson will be held in the Isanti County Jail pending the posting of bail, which was set at $3 million without conditions or $1 million with the conditions Peterson does not leave Minnesota without written court approval, does not ship/transport/possess or receive firearms or ammo, no alcohol/controlled substance use, no contact with the victim’s family, he does not enter bars or liquor stores, no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, no possession of alcohol or drugs, he is subject to GPS monitoring, he remain law-abiding, he makes all future court appearances, and he submits to initial/base UA.
Peterson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 1, 2021, where he may enter his plea on the charge.
