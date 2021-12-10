The sentencing for a Saginaw man, Jacob Avald Howard, 28, took place at the Pine County Courthouse today in what was a trial for third degree murder.
The honorable Judge Patrick Flanagan presided over the case and sentenced Howard to seven years in prison.
The case involved the selling of illegal opiate drugs to 24-year-old, Austin Michael Winter, causing his death on or about Aug. 5, 2019. On the morning of Aug. 5, 2019, a Pine County Sheriff deputy responded to a Finlayson residence where Winter had been found dead of a fentanyl overdose in a fish house. Fentanyl is a synthetic morphine substitute that is 80 to 200 times as potent as morphine. Investigators were able to trace the source of the drugs to Howard via text conversations. The Pine County Sheriff’s Office and the East Central Drug Task Force investigated the case.
Pine County Attorney Reese Frederickson said that Howard pled guilty, but asked for probation for the third degree murder charge, which comes with a maximum prison sentence of 25 years.
Frederickson argued against the request for probation, noting the loss of life and stated that Howard was a drug dealer and knew that he was selling drugs that caused other overdoses.
Judge Flanagan denied Howard’s request, noting the need for accountability and deterrence, and read some of the text messages between Howard and Winter that demonstrated Howard’s role as a dealer and knowledge of what he was doing. Frederickson noted that the 84 months (7 years) is a guideline sentence under Minnesota law.
Frederickson said, “I was happy that we were able to obtain a conviction to the charged count and get the guideline sentence. These type of cases are typically very difficult to prove and often do not have a lot of evidence.” He added that the Pine County Sheriff’s Office and the East Central Drug Task Force did an outstanding job tracking down the evidence (much of it digital), which gave the prosecution a strong case.
“Mr. Howard put himself into the drug trade and knew the impact that this dangerous combination of drugs were having on people,” noted Frederickson. “This sentence is an important message that drug dealers, especially those whose illegal drugs have led to the death of others, will be prosecuted and held accountable for their decisions.”
The victim’s mother read the attached victim impact statement in court, stating:
“I have dreaded this moment for the last two years, three months and twelve days. Every time I thought about this statement, or tried to begin, I found myself crying uncontrollably. Writing down my thoughts only to crumble or tear up for the trash.
“My name is Tina, and I am Austin Winters mom. Austin was born on October 15, 1995 at 8:59 a.m. and was his father and my only child. Austin was our greatest gift and the joy of my life. He blessed us, our family, friends and this world with many talents & attributes. He was intelligent, athletic, compassionate and had an infectious smile. A smile that would light up a room.
“That smile was taken from us on August 4 of 2019. He was only 23 years old. That day and every day since is ingrained in my mind like a horrible nightmare from that I can’t awake. From the time it was that day when I got the call. The almost unrecognizable voice of my fiancé sounding so sad and scared saying ‘baby you need to come home, please come home.’ The storm, the rain, the song playing on the radio on my drive back home. Pounding on the steering wheel and screaming NO repeatedly barely able to see the road beneath the rain and my falling tears. The EMT’s, the police, the coroner. Me holding my beautiful boy begging him to come back to me.
“It wasn’t supposed to be this way. All my hopes and dreams for the future. Watching Austin graduate from college, fall in love, get married and raise a family. Having a daughter in-law and especially that grandchild who hopefully had their daddy’s smile. All of this ripped away from me, leaving me to question my own purpose, even existence … Mr. Howard, regardless of today’s outcome you have the opportunity of a second chance. You can go to school, find a career that makes you proud, fall in love, have a family, to make beautiful memories and grow old, to hopefully look back and realize you didn’t let a series of bad choices define you. Your life is a gift. Please do not disregard it or anyone else’s. I ask you, beg of you going forward to make good choices so that you may rest easy knowing my son Austin’s death was not in vain.”
