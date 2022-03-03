Dear Jaguar Family-
Hopefully spring is around the corner. So far we have had a long winter with cold and snow a plenty. Last week the weather got the better of us and we used our first “distance day for inclement weather”. Putting the distance learning days in place gives us some advantages with calendar flexibility. They do, however, require more discipline and engagement for staff and students on days when school is not open in person. Please make sure you are communicating with your child and their teachers so children can continue to learn and make progress.
We have had some exciting events recently. The elementary schools had “book bingo” and sledding days. There was an ice fishing day on Big Pine Lake. High school students interested in the trades were able to attend “Construct Tomorrow” to learn more about trades jobs in our area.
The Jaguar Track- our district Newsletter- will be moving to on-line only. We will no longer be sending these via the mail. They will be posted monthly on our website and facebook page. There will be a few copies in the school offices if you wish to pick one up.
Congratulations to Senior Justin Matson. Justin qualified for the state tournament in wrestling. We will be posting information before the tournament.
The CDC has lifted the mask mandate on buses. Our students using buses for school, field trips, and events will not need to wear masks any longer. If you, as a family, decide masks are in your best interest you can still communicate with your child’s classroom teacher or principal to ensure your child wears a mask.
The 2022- 23 school calendar has been adopted by the school board. We will be posting this to the usual communication tools (facebook, website, and remind). There will be some paper copies available in the school offices this spring.
JagsUnited!
