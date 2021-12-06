When the angels went away from them into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let us go over to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has made known to us.”
And they went with haste and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby lying in a manger. And when they saw it, they made known the saying that had been told them concerning this child. And all who heard it wondered at what the shepherds told them.
But Mary treasured up all these things, pondering them in her heart. And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen, as it had been told them. Luke 2:15-20 (ESV)
Cows, ducks, burros and more will once again help tell the story of Jesus’ birth at the Live Nativity Scene at Dell Grove Emmanuel Lutheran Church on December 11.
The youth groups of Emmanuel, Grace Lutheran (Sandstone) and Bethlehem Lutheran (Askov) churches are putting on a live nativity scene. This will be the fourth time Emmanuel has recreated the story of the manger and Jesus’ birth.
Animals
The animals are always the stars of the show and offer an interactive and fun experience for adults and children, almost like a petting zoo, said Rachel Kordiak, one of the event organizers. The line up includes many animals offered by members of the community and have their own stories to tell.
First up are the sheep. They are graciously donated from the Wiezoreck Farm (Steve, Jennifer, Abby and Brandon.) owned and cared for by Abby and Brandon Wieczorek. They are a Suffolk and a Texel breed and have won and placed in many competitions in Pine County and Northeastern Minnesota. They go by the names 62 and 141.
A burro, named Charlotte, will also be present at the manger. Charlotte is known as a Jerusalem Donkey. This is because she bears the markings of a cross on her back. Legend says, “This marking is from the donkey that carried Jesus into Jerusalem on what is known to be Palm Sunday. As the Easter story unfolds, the donkey, grief stricken, turns to leave but found that it could not leave his master. The shadow of the cross fell across its back, and there it stayed. This breed has been born with the sign of the cross since this very day.”
There will be many varieties of fowl at the manager as well. You will find Golden and Ringneck Pheasants, Bob White Quail, Bantam Variety Chickens, and Homing Pigeons. The Homing Pigeons, provided by Kent and Brenda Wicklund, are often referred to as Carrier Pigeons as they were historically used to carry messages in a time where instant messaging was not present. They are known to travel distances of up to 1,800 miles, and will always return to the “home” of their birth. Additional chickens will be shared by Rachael Kordiak and daughters, Josephine and Harlow. They are raised as pets and are named Hutch, Bowie, Snowflake, and Peaches. They are Marans, Salmon Favorelle and Olive Eggers.
Of course, you can’t have a manger without the cattle. Watrin Farms, a dairy farm and neighbor to Emmanuel Lutheran Church since its founding in 1895, will be bringing an eight week old Holstein calf named Ruffles. She will grow up to produce 150,000 gallons of milk in her lifetime and have up to five calves, all while under the great care of the Watrin family and crew. Other animals that may show up are kittens, a pig, and sheep dog.
Community coming together
There will be two fire pits set up outside for visitors to warm up, the churches will also be providing a craft for kids and individually wrapped smores kits.
The rough sawn wood for the manager was donated by the Makelas of Finlayson from their personal saw mill. Many others have contributed by offering to make chili. A chili dinner will be served in to-go containers due to COVID-19 precautions. A free will offering will be accepted, but there is no charge for the event which will run from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. According to Mardady Koland, one of the organizers of the event, the proceeds of the free will offering will go to Emmanuel/Grace/Bethlehen youth for different mission trips and other various youth activities. Koland stressed that the event is open to everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.