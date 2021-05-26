American Legion Askov Post #243 is having an in-person service Askov Cemetery at 10 a.m.
American Legion Pine City Post #51 is will have a parade at 9:30 a.m. and an in-person service at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City 10 a.m.
American Legion Hinckley Post #388 is having an in-person event at the Lutheran Memorial Cemetery 10 a.m.
American Legion Sandstone Post #151 has three in-person events: 9 a.m. at Finlayson Cemetery, 10 a.m. at Friesland Cemetery, then Spring Park Cemetery at 11 a.m.
American Legion Bruno Post #563 has three in-person events: Bruno Cemetery at 9 a.m., Danforth Cemetery 12:00 and Villstad Cemetery 10 a.m.
American Legion will hold its annual Memorial Day services on Monday, May 31, at the following cemeteries: Willow River, 10 a.m., Rutledge 11:45 a.m.
