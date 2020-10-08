Pine County businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 have another opportunity to receive financial assistance to help with expenses incurred during the pandemic. Through the federal CARES Act, $10,000 grants are being offered to Pine County businesses, and $5,000 grants are being offered to county nonprofits.
Business assistance
Pine County has announced that a second round of the business assistance program is now open, and will run until Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. Pine County Administrator David Minke said that over $333,000 in grants were awarded in Round 1 of the Business Assistance program.
The Business Assistance program grants will provide up to $10,000 to reimburse businesses for costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible expenses include physical modifications to continue operations, hardware and software purchases, disinfecting and sanitation supplies, and similar expenses. Additionally, up to three months of rent, mortgage, and utility payments can be reimbursed.
Nonprofit assistance
The Non-Profit Assistance Program deadline is extended to Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. The grants will aid non-profit businesses financially impacted by the pandemic and reimburse up to $5,000 per nonprofit. The grant can reimburse direct expenses such as physical modifications to continue operations, hardware and software purchases, disinfecting and sanitation supplies, and rent, mortgage andutility payments. The grant can also be used to make up lost income and fundraising revenue.
To be eligible, non-profits must be recognized as a 501 (c)(3), (c)(4), or veterans organizations as defined by the IRS and have a physical presence in Pine County.
How to apply
Both of these grant programs are being administered by Pine County with assistance from the Initiative Foundation. Questions on the grants should be directed to Don Hickman at the Initiative Foundation dhickman@ifound.org 320-631-2043 or David Minke, County Administrator CaresAct@co.pine.mn.us 320-591-1620. The on-line applications are available on Pine County’s web page www.co.pine.mn.us.
Federal CARES Act
Funding for both programs is through the federal CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act). Pine County has been allocated a total of $3,576,478 from the CARES Act. Collectively, Pine County cities with populations of 200+ are receiving about $880,000, while townships with populations of 200+ are receiving $425,000. Another $54,116 will be distributed by the county among the five cities and nine townships in Pine County with populations under 200.
The CARES Act funds must be spent or they will be returned. Unspent township and city CARES Act funds will roll to the county in November, and the unspent county funds will roll back to the state in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.