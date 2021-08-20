“Hey Judy! My husband bought something at an auction.” How many women have spoken that salutation; more times than I can count! The next business day I walked into the bank to see Judy step out from behind her desk, offering a kind smile and a wave saying, “come on back.”
Judy Nelson, Vice President and Branch Manager of Northview Bank in Askov is honored this year at the Rutabaga Festival and Fair upon her retirement. Judy has walked through the doors of the bank in Askov since 1977. After graduating from Willow River School in 1976, she spent a year in Duluth earning a certification in bookkeeping. Judy decided to return to her family’s rural farm west of Bruno. Her father, Vern Sangren happened to be visiting at an auction with then president of the Askov bank, John Thinesen. John suggested Judy should come to the bank on Monday morning. Judy was hired as a bookkeeper/teller. Since that day in 1977 Judy has walked into the same building for 44 years. Her retirement will be complete on the first day of the festival and fair.
Judy’s career may have been in the same building, but her roles have changed drastically. As noted, Judy started her career as a bookkeeper/teller. She soon earned her insurance license and managed the bank owned insurance agency. In the early 1980s she moved to the role of loan officer and branch manager. Since 1985 Judy has served in the combination of titles of Vice President/Branch Manager/Loan Officer. She notes that she has assisted customers for three generations! In that vein she emphasizes the vital role of building relationships, leaving a legacy to the community and its people.
Over the years, the bank’s name has changed. She began at Security State Bank of Askov, then First National Bank of Askov, next First National Bank of North Pine County, First National Bank of the North and finally Northview Bank. Judy is proud of the locally owned bank that boasts twelve branches, over 110 employees who have become like family, and a community mindset that honors our rural roots.
Through the years, Judy has seen great changes. She has migrated from paper to computer work online, witnessed the almost extinction of paper checks replaced by debit cards, and noted the absence of in-person meetings for loans and mortgage closing to name a few. Judy notes her passion was particular to agricultural lending. She fondly recalls those years of donning her rubber boots as she visited the family farms, part of the assurance of the upkeep on the farm loan. She smiles with a bit of a prideful smirk that she “knows my farm equipment.” She was rarely, if ever, caught with a question about a piece of machinery.
Her career was more than fiscal lending. Judy saw her role as a teacher, coach and mentor. Her passion was to help new employees and mentor those who desired to accept new roles, offering “Never hold your knowledge, instead share it.” She often started the morning at the bank with the message, “Here’s your lesson for the day.” In contrast, Judy appreciated how some of the younger employees helped her, specifically with new technology.
I queried Judy for some advice for our readers on financial management. Her response began with paying attention to your credit cards and credit score. “It can take many years to rebound.” Watch your due dates carefully. Set a budget and set financial goals. “Do you know what your pay stub says? Do you even look at it?” Saving for a specific item or goal is difficult, but the reward of the discipline of delaying your gratification is prudent. If your loan is denied, remember that there is hope. As Judy clarifies, she always tried to coach and suggest some financial solutions while treating each individual with respect and dignity. Judy also notes that the elderly are often victims of fraud. As a community bank we need to be supportive to that group.
During our conversation, it was evident that Judy understands the concept of community. Judy has served on the Willow River School Board, Officer for Norman Township, Board member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Treasurer of Askov Commercial Club and also served on the Askov Fair Board for over ten years. Judy’s assistance in managing accounts for the fair board as well as her assistance in lending has been vital to the success of the event. Judy will be recognized on Friday evening prior to the Miss Askov pageant. She will ride in the parade, although the “vehicle” is still undetermined.
The Askov bank, under any name, is synonymous with Judy Nelson. She says she is at peace with her decision, as she has mentored those who will step into her role, yet she knows this will be a transition for her. Judy is pleased to have more time with her two children and six grandchildren on their Century Farm, titled the Sangren/Nelson Farm. Her and her husband Kevin look forward to working the farm and enjoying time to fish, camp and hunt. A tidbit of history she shared is that her father Vern Sangren drove trucks of rutabagas for Henricksen/Pesheck Rutabaga Warehouse.
Her final thought was to acknowledge how grateful she is. “I loved my job and my community.”
