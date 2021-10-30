Many Veterans have gotten sick with illnesses and cancers years and even decades after coming in contact with Agent Orange while in Vietnam and other areas in the 1960s and early 1970s.
Wayne Petersdorf, 72, was in the Navy 1968-1990 as an Aircrew Survival Equipmentman. His responsibilities included inspecting, maintaining and repairing aircraft. He was stationed in the Philippines in 1972 when he was sent to work at the air base in Da Nang, Vietnam for about two weeks. He knew they were deforesting the area with Agent Orange.
“I was of the mindset that it’s not going to affect me,” Petersdorf said. “They’re just trying to kill weeds. I was 22 years old, I wasn’t worried about it.”
Agent Orange was used as an herbicide to clear leaves and vegetation, according to the va.gov website.
Petersdorf has been blessed with good health for the majority of his life until he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2010. He struggled to get rid of it for three years.
Agent Orange contained a byproduct chemical called dioxin, which happens during the manufacturing process. It was later found to cause serious health issues, including birth defects and cancers.
“They scraped the cancer out of my bladder and put chemo into it,” Petersdorf explained. He switched from a Duluth hospital to the Twin Cities. He said the new doctor treated the cancer more aggressively. In 2013 they took out his bladder and prostate and he has been cancer free since.
The list of accepted illnesses and cancers caused by Agent Orange are called presumptive diseases. Veterans who served in certain locations were most likely exposed to the herbicide, which is referred to as presumptive exposure. Bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinson’s Disease were added to the long list of presumptives in 2020.
Petersdorf filed a claim for with the VA in 2017 and was denied. Now that bladder cancer is listed as a presumptive cancer, he hopes that will change.
Vernon Cross, 77, served in the Army 1963-1983. The Pine City resident first came in contact with Agent Orange in 1968 when he was stationed in Phu Bia, which is located in the northern part of south Vietnam.
Cross said he came in contact because he shared cantonment with the 1st Cavalry Division. He explained that means his barrack was near the Cavalry’s barracks on the base. The 1st Calvary Division was spraying Agent Orange at the Ho Chi Minh Trail at the time. Cross also handled the 55 gallon drums that held the herbicide as well as helped prepare and clean the aircraft that sprayed it.
“It looked like an oily black residue left on the outside of the aircraft after they sprayed,” Cross said. They pressure washed the plane before scrubbing any remaining residue off with a brush.
He said the government did not issue any safety gear or special instructions to handle Agent Orange.
Cross came in contact with the dangerous herbicide again during his second tour in 1972. He was stationed in Vung Tau, Vietnam for three months, where he was a quality control inspector for the aircraft.
In 1986 Cross was diagnosed with COPD. He said there was a Vietnamese dump near his base that was constantly burning and the smoke often floated to the base.
He filed a claim with the VA twice and was turned down both times because he smoked at the time.
“I have 30 percent use of my lungs,” Cross said. “I’m short of breath and tired all of the time.”
Last summer he was diagnosed with stage two prostate cancer. He filed a claim with the VA and was awarded compensation.
Petersdorf recommends veterans keep their original orders, pay records, training records and medical records together in a safe place. He said that was one piece of advice he took to heart when he left the military and it came in handy years later when he filed his claim. They could not find a copy of the order to send him from the Philippines to Da Nang, but he had the original safely tucked away in his fathers Army foot locker.
Veterans who have been diagnosed with any of the new presumptives can contact Pine County Services at 320-216-4250 for more information.
