Walking into the newest business in Askov, you are greeted with a smiling face and a calming, peaceful atmosphere that makes a person feel at ease.
Healthy Human, LLC is located in the old Askov American office and is owned and operated by Kathy Gutknecht and her husband Mike. They currently offer Infrared Sauna appointments, but plan on offering healthy supplements such as vitamins and cleansing therapies soon.
Once the wellness store is up and running, Kathy will highlight a product each week and have informational sessions on the product. This way the community can become informed on a variety of different health and wellness options.
Kathy joked that the building is becoming the Gutknecht Wellness Center since her brother and sister-in-law offer massage therapy in the same building. The ultimate goal would be to make Askov a wellness destination.
What is an infrared sauna?
How does an infrared sauna differ from a traditional sauna? For starters the temperature range is different. A traditional sauna can range anywhere from 180-200 degrees. The infrared sauna can be more effective with lower temps ranging from 120-150 degrees. According to Kathy this can result in a much more comfortable experience, while still achieving maximum results.Infrared therapy is part of the sun’s spectrum of light which has the ability to penetrate human tissue. These rays stimulate the tissue, muscles, organs and joints causing an acceleration of blood flow which can increase healing and metabolism.
What are the benefits
“The goal is to sweat,” said Kathy. “The deep heat detoxifies your body.” The far infrared rays act directly on the body, because of this the infrared sauna has the potential to excrete up to six times more toxins from the subcutaneous layers of your skin. Fat, heavy metals, chemicals and the like are excreted through sweat.
Some other benefits of the infrared sauna include cellulite reduction and other skin benefits, it can help improve blood flow and circulation, and can offer pain and stress relief. The sauna at Healthy Human offers different light colors for different benefits.
Kathy warned that infrared saunas may not be for everyone. It is recommended people consult their doctor before trying an infrared sauna if they’re pregnant, have a heart condition, or are taking any medication that affects their ability to sweat. People who take certain medications such as beta-blockers, barbiturates and blood thinners should also seek medical advice before use.
Healthy Human offers appointments that can run between 15 and 45 minutes, most start out around the 15-25 minute mark. Kathy suggests bringing loose clothing such as a t-shirt and shorts, as you will sweat. When you come in for your appointment you will also need a towel or two, one for sitting on and one to wipe off with and also a couple bottles of water to help rehydrate. They plan on offering a monthly membership beginning in May.
Healthy Human will also be offering a locally made products area, to highlight the entrepreneurs of the area. Nicholey Knits and Twigg Hansen products will be a few that are offered.
For more information on the benefits and the everyday happenings, follow them on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Healthy-Human-106741175242211.Appointments can be made by calling or texting Kathy at 651-341-3499.
