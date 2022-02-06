Askov Main Street Convenience Store is under new ownership.
The new owners are excited and ready to meet the needs of the community. The family is from Ecuador and compromised of Hidalgo Figueroa, his wife Mirian Morocho, his cousin Fausto Figueroa and Hidalgo’s girlfriend Mirian Palacios. They decided to keep the familiar name of Askov Main Street Convenience Store.
“We thought this will be a good opportunity for us to start our own business,” Figueroa said.
“We have experience in the area, including a few years working back home in Ecuador, Brazil and here in the states. We also have a little over 25 years experience working in restaurants.”
Their goal is to continue serving the community of Askov the way the previous owner, Rocky Kroon, has done for many years.
The Figueroas will keep the cafe menu the same for now, but plan to make changes in the near future with the additions of soups, salads and Mediterranean cuisine.
They will also check into providing delivery or online services at some point if there is enough of a demand from the community.
The hours may change in the future, also dependent on demand.
The family welcomes residents to drop by the Askov store to say hi.
They are also in the process of purchasing Peggy Sue’s Cafe in Willow River and plan to take over the business in mid-March.
