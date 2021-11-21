As a part of reunion planning, the Sandstone High School graduating classes of 1970, 1971, and 1972 will be sponsoring a new scholarship through the East Central Dollars for Scholars program.
The Panther Scholarship will be for $2,500 for an East Central graduate in 2022 and 2023. The scholarship is focused on kindness and can be applied for in March 2022.
Anyone interested in supporting The Panther Scholarship can donate directly on the East Central Dollars for Scholars website or send a check directly to:
East Central Dollars for Scholars
PO Box 4
Askov, MN 55704
Please ensure you specify “The Panther Scholarship” on your donation.
