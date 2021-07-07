There’s a new face in town. Al Fritsche recently joined the Hinckley group of newspapers as a sales representative. He sells advertising for the Hinckley News, Askov American, Pine County Courier and Evergreen newspapers.
Fritsche lives in Pine City, but is originally from Hinckley and is excited to be back working in the area. He has worked a variety of jobs over the years and always enjoys getting to know new people.
He is looking forward to meeting the business owners in the area as well as learning the details of a new job.
“It’s different and a change of pace from previous jobs,” Fritsche said. He was surprised by the growth and changes in area businesses, such as the new bank and addition to the high school.
In his spare time, Fritsche can be found at local lakes fishing for bass or walleye or playing his electric guitar.
