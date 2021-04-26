A new face behind the counter and a fresh website are part of a renewed effort to provide area businesses with printing services they need to keep business flowing smoothly.
All Hinckley Print job work is now being covered by Kanabec Publication’s printing department. Customers will still see the great customer service they are used to.
Kanabec Publication’s printing services can provide an individual with just a copy or two of an item, or produce custom items by the thousands including business cards, envelopes, posters, newsletters, invitations, brochures and more—all available locally.
Lora Westberg is the new commercial printing coordinator at Kanabec Publications, training under Diane Ostman who is planning to retire in the near future.
Westberg said she believes Kanabec Publications capabilities are underutilized, particularly by businesses who need a fast turnaround on large projects.
“I feel like people are not really aware of what we do,” she said. “The community misunderstands our capabilities.”
Unlike many commercial printing businesses available only online, Westberg said Kanabec Publications offers customers a local option where they can walk in, get in-person help to design their material, see a proof of their product in person and don’t have to wait days for delivery.
Westberg said she looks forward to getting to know the local community as she grows in her new role. Before coming to Kanabec Publications, Westberg worked with Adventure Publications in Cambridge for 11 years. She enjoys spending time with her family and dabbles as a country/Christian music singer/songwriter.
For more information about commercial printing services, stop in at Kanabec Publications, 107 Park St. South, Mora or visit www.moraminn.com/printing.
