Law enforcement in Pine County has a new tool for helping track down stolen items – and they are asking for the public’s help to make it work.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office has reported that they are partnering with LeadsOnline (www.leadsonline.com )to build and access an automated pawn shop reporting system.
LeadsOnline describes itself as a technology service helping law enforcement catch criminals while helping businesses reduce the hassles of reporting.
“Most transactions are completely legitimate, but reporting laws exist because a relative few are related to criminal activity,” LeadsOnline states on their website. “We’re the link between investigators and missing items or individuals who may turn out to be instrumental in solving a homicide or getting stolen property back to its rightful owner.”
According to Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson, one of the benefits to Pine County residents is access to LeadsOnline’s “Report It” property inventory system.
“‘Report It’ allows users to set up an account and enter their property with important details that will help identify it, if it is stolen or lost in another manner,” Nelson wrote in an online statement.
Nelson also asserted that the system is secure and that the Pine County Sheriff’s Office and others do not have access to it.
“One of the biggest problems we have with solving thefts and burglaries is being able to get an accurate list, with identifiable characteristics, back from the victims,” Nelson said. “‘Report It’ will help you track your property, and since the data is not stored at your house you can access it from anywhere.”
Nelson also asked that county residents take a few minutes to check out the information and consider using “Report It” or another system to track their property.
“Please maintain a list of serial numbers etc. for all your valuables,” Nelson said. “This is a huge step in helping recover your property in the case of a loss.”
The link to the LeadsOnline “Report It” tool is at: reportit.leadsonline.com/
Deer statue stolen
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office also reports that a one-of-a-kind deer statue was recently stolen from a yard outside of Finlayson.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Deputy Matson at 320-629-8380. The reference case number is 20003111.
Trailer stolen
A trailer was stolen on the night of Sept. 23 from an address west of Sandstone. The trailer is a custom built. Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380 and ask for Investigator Libra. The reference case number is 20003434.
