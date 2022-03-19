Brian Collins is formulating a plan for the future in his new position as warden at the Minnesota Correctional Facility - Moose Lake.
“Basically, it’s better neighbors and with fewer victims,” Collins said. “We are all stakeholders because they can be our neighbors when they get out.”
He explains that the medium custody prison prepares the incarcerated men for their new life after prison. When the person leaves prison it creates a ripple effect throughout the community. They become someone’s neighbor, maybe attend church, their children go to school with everyone else’s children and so on, so it’s in everyone’s best interest if the people succeed in their new life.
Incarcerated persons who do not have a high school diploma or GED are placed in classes to teach them a viable vocation such as carpentry, according to the DOC website.
They also have the opportunity to take part in programs such as chemical dependency treatment, parenting classes, workplace and human relations classes as well as others.
COVID-19 took a toll on the prison staff, incarcerated and programs. Like other facilities, the organization is trying to use lessons learned during the pandemic to improve the programs and become more efficient.
While the prison was closed to visitors, the incarcerated men had more access to utilize video visits to keep them in contact with their families through the pandemic.
The number of incarcerated dropped throughout the state due to COVID-19.
“Some of the people were released as a part of the conditional medical release program,” said Collins. “Others saw their cases postponed due to COVID-19s impact on the state court system.:
The Moose Lake facility currently houses 914 as of March 7.
“COVID-19 absolutely crushed us,” Collins said.
As the prison system recuperates from the pandemic, Collins is taking the time to observe and learn from the current situation, including programs and staffing before making changes.
He said he hopes to reinstate in-person visits and in-person religion soon. The in-person education program was reinstated last week.
He credits his time in the United States Marine Corps. for providing him with the necessary leadership skills for the job.
Collins, a life long resident of Moose Lake, returned home from the service in 2006 and decided to pursue a career in law enforcement.
He received a master’s degree in management and a bachelor’s degree and associate’s degree in criminal justice in three years.
He began as a probation officer with an internship in Carlton County before landing a job in Pine County.
After an officer was murdered by an offender in Stillwater, Collins felt a duty to serve within the prisons.
“I felt a strong call to work in the prison,” Collins said. “I worked there one year and fell in love with the job.”
He worked several law enforcement positions over the years.
Collins began his career with the Department of Human Services as a security counselor and special investigator, according to a press release. He transferred to the Department of Corrections and worked as a probation and parole agent, program director for the community notification unit, field services district supervisor, associate warden of administration at MCF-St. Cloud, associate warden of operations of the Challenge Incarceration Program and at MCF-Rush City, and also recently served as an Assistant Commissioner.
“We have a good story to tell,” Collins said. We need to let the public know what’s going on in the prisons.”
