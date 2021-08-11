Before this place
became a space
for people to be living,
a wilderness
existed here-
A vast land unforgiving.
Tall trees grew here
with bear and deer,
and lumberjacks arrived.
They cleared the land
and shipped the wood,
but some tall trees survived.
Without their work
to fell the trees,
the land was covered over.
But now the land
was made quite clear
so folks could rest in clover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.