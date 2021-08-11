Before this place

became a space

for people to be living,

a wilderness 

existed here-

A vast land unforgiving.

Tall trees grew here

with bear and deer,

and lumberjacks arrived.

They cleared the land

and shipped the wood, 

but some tall trees survived.

Without their work

to fell the trees,

the land was covered over.

But now the land

was made quite clear

so folks could rest in clover.

 

