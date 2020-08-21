As you drive on almost any road, highway or freeway in Minnesota in the summer, you will encounter a vehicle pulling a boat of some kind. With a land of 10,000 lakes, we expect it, nothing unusual to us Minnesotans. Unless you have owned a boat/motor somewhere in your lifetime, you don’t pay any attention to the motor. It’s an outboard motor.
There is a display of outboard motors in the Pine County History Museum that will make you scratch your head and ask, “ Could it really move a boat across the water?” With the beautiful painting of the Kettle River right above these motors, you can envision gliding down that river. Around the area of Askov and Sandstone we mainly see kayaks — no motor there, just man/woman power.
