Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center is offering free turkey meals to-go again this Thanksgiving.
After serving over 200 meals last year, Osprey Wilds has decided to again offer a meal for community members to pick up on November 25. With a large kitchen, Osprey Wilds is used to preparing meals for visiting schools and large groups at their campus; they are using their resources to safely prepare a large number of meals for the upcoming holiday.
“We had a blast last year, meeting community members and cooking delicious food. This year we are excited to again offer a turkey feast to go. We hope we can reach those that need it as well as anyone that wants to skip the cooking this year and try our delicious food,” says Jill Rudolph, Operations Director.
Whether you’ve lost a job, are facing financial troubles, are expecting a smaller gathering, or just don’t feel like cooking, Osprey Wilds encourages you to sign up for their turkey feast meal.
The cost of the meal is free, but if you would like to make a payment, Osprey Wilds suggests $6 per meal. You can also make a donation when you order to help cover the cost of food and staff time.
The meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes, two sides, and a pumpkin dessert. To keep things simple and safe, Osprey Wilds will bring your food directly to your car on November 25. All meals must be ordered beforehand.
Meals include turkey, two sides, and a pumpkin dessert and must be ordered ahead of time using their online form.
For more details and to place your order, visit their website: https://ospreywilds.org/event/turkey-feast-2021/
First Lutheran Church ELCA in Hinckley will be purchasing meals from Osprey again this year instead of holding a separate community meal. Call ahead to reserve a meal at 320-384-6393. If leaving a message be sure to include the name, number of meals needed, a phone number and the address as they will deliver the meals. The church will also cover the suggested donation price of the meal.
