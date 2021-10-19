Every summer Peace Lutheran in Finlayson and St Paul’s Lutheran in Bruno host their Vacation Bible School. They pick a mission project to support through offerings the kids are invited to bring each day. In years past, the offerings went to buy tin for roofs in mission outposts and to send Christian books to children across the world.
This year, they wanted to do something local. VBS Director Mary Nelson had been involved with a church in Florida who had worked with the local sheriff department
to put together bags for children who might have to be quickly displaced from their home for various reasons. Pastor Hoppe reached out to Sheriff Jeff Nelson to see if such bags would be a blessing in Pine County. He said that he thought they would be great to have.
Offerings were collected, and other donations were received. People were very generous. In fact, the original goal of putting together 30 bags was met and there was still enough to do something more. Since the bags were aimed at younger children, the decision was made to purchase Visa gift cards to give to kids who might be a little older so they could get a few items they needed. The fees normally associated with the gift cards were graciously taken care ofby Northview Bank.
The bags themselves contain essential items such as a toothbrush and toothpaste and a hair brush, some comfort items like a small fleece blanket, and a few fun items like
a toy and coloring books, along with a couple bible story books. There is also another bag to put some of their own clothes in. They will be given by the sheriffs department to kids so they have something of their own to take with them.
The bags and gift cards were dropped off this last week at the Sandstone location but will be used throughout Pine County.
