The Pine County Truth in Taxation Public Meeting will be held 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 in the boardroom at the Pine County Courthouse, Pine City.
The public is invited to attend to voice concerns about property taxes or just learn how the county works, what is included in the county budget or what services the property taxes pay includes.
The proposed 2022 levy increased slightly from 3% last year to 3.9%. The contributing factors include labor contracts and cost of living increases for county employees.
The county shifted from paying employees health coverage through a company to paying it through the county, said Kelly Schroeder, county auditor-treasurer.
“We literally have an account and put the money into it and pay the employee’s claims,” Schroeder said. “It went up six percent, but it’s less than the last few years when we went through a company. It’s been really wonderful to put ourselves in the driver’s seat.”
The county employs about 280 people.
Schroeder said there are several factors to take into consideration when looking at the property tax levy. She said there is a lot of tax shifting happening in the county, including the values of homes and property without buildings.
The average value of a home in Pine County is $166,000 for taxes payable in 2022. That is an approximately 10% increase from 2021.
“If everything were equal, the 3.6% levy increase would result in a $38 tax increase,” Schroeder said. “However, due to the market conditions, it is unlikely that on a typical house this would be the only increase.”
She said there is a lot of vacant land and commercial values that stayed level, while home values increased.
“When this happens, it shifts the tax burden over to the houses because the houses are more of the total value in the county than they were before,” Schroeder said. “Given this, the average house likely saw a tax increase of closer to 8%, whereas vacant land and commercial properties actually saw decreases.”
Pine County Assessor Lorri Houtsma will also be at the meeting to answer resident’s property valuations questions. She encourages residents to call the county any time during the year at 320-591-7463 ext. 1632 with concerns or questions about their property value or changes in the values.
There are a few virtual options to join the meeting.
To phone in call 1-312-626-6799, access code 914 5948 8235, both options allow viewers to interact and ask questions. To view the meeting only, watch the Pine County YouTube channel.
