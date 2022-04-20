Sheriff Report
Sunday, April 10, 2022
07:57 a.m. Disturbance, Halonen Rd, Finlayson
11:51 a.m. Vehicle Theft, Lady Luck Dr, Hinckley
Monday, April 11, 2022
09:50 a.m. Theft, Beaver Tail Rd, Askov
13:31 p.m. Suspicious Activity, Sand Creek Cir, Hinckley
19:04 p.m. Disturbance, Main St W, Hinckley
23:13 p.m. Order Violation, Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
01:50 a.m. Subject Stop, Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
11:59 a.m. Theft, Court Ave S, Sandstone
16:32 p.m. Theft, Lady Luck Dr, Hinckley
Thursday, April 14, 2022
22:25 p.m. Disturbance, Zhegwanabik Ave, Hinckley
Friday April 15, 2022
20:55 p.m. Pyschological Problem, Main St E, Hinckley
Saturday April 16, 2022
01:23 a.m. Found Drug Fire, Monument Rd, Hinckley
22:53 p.m. Trespass, Hinckley Rd, Hinckley
Jail Roster
April 11
BOEKE, JESSICA LYNN
Parole/Probation Violation - Receiving Stolen Property - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Convict/Committed Drug Offense - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
DAVIS, NADEAN MARGLO
Probable Cause - Disorderly Conduct
FIEBING, CORY LYNN
Pine County Warrant: Unspecified warrant issued by Pine, MN - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
MAYER, ROBERT ALAN
Probable Cause - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
PAZ, MIGUEL ANGEL
Parole/Probation Violation - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Receiving Stolen Property
April 12
TAYLOR, KENDALL WAYNE JR
Probable Cause - Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions
April 13
BUGG, NATHAN RORY
Probable Cause- Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
DIVER, RHONDA JANE
Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Arrest of Adult
GOMEZ, FIDEL FRANK
Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm - Arrest of Adult - Fugitive from Justice from Other State - Arrest of Adult - Domestic Assault - By Strangulation - Arrest of Adult
ROBEY, NICHOLAS ANDER
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Gross Misdeameanor warrant issued
SCHOUVELLER, MICHAEL
Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart - Arrest of Adult - Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes - Arrest of Adult - Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud - Arrest of Adult
April 14
BIGHAM, DAVID MICHAEL II
Under Sentence Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult - Hold For Other Agency Convicted - Forgery-Use False - Traffic - DWI - Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor - Arrest of Adult
BLOOMQUIST, DONALD ALLEN
Probable Cause - Burglary-4th Deg-to Commit Misdemeanor
MCGRATH, JOSHUA CAINE Pine County Warrant: Unspecified warrant issued by Pine, MN - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
NELSON, WILLIAM JOSE Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Counterfeiting of currency - Manufacturing; printing. - Arrest of Adult - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult
OLDS, AMY LARAE
Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
RICHEY, ROBERT LEWIS
Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd - Arrest of Adult; - Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
ROSELAND, BRIAN KEITH SR
Probable Cause - Motor Vehicle Registration - Intent to Escape Tax
RUDDY, CLAYTON MATTHEW
Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear warrant issued
SMITH, CLINTON ELLIOT JR
Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - Arrest of Adult - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult - Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person - Arrest of Adult - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs - Not Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
WILSON, GREGORY BRIAN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm - Arrest of Adult
April 15
FERGUSON, LAMAR ALLEN
Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer
April 16
CAMPBELL, MARK ANTHONY
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Misdemeanor warrant
JAUNTY, JOSHUA JAMES Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence - Arrest of Adult - 3 counts
LAFAVE, EDWARD JAMES Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult
ROWE, ANTHONY LOUIS Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon - Arrest of Adult - Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Physically Assaults - Arrest of Adult - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted
STUBBS, HARLEY DANIEL
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony warrant issued
WASIK, ERIC LEE
Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor - Arrest of Adult - Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Physically Assaults - Arrest of Adult - Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process - Arrest of Adult
April 17
AUDETTE, DANIELLE
Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Pharmacy - Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession Prohibited - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
BRAUCKS, JEREMY DAVID Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Pharmacy - Drugs - Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana - No Remuneration - Arrest of Adult
BRENDEN, KELLIE MARIE Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card - Arrest of Adult - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 2nd Degree - Sale 10 Grams or More - A narcotic other than heroin w/in 90-Day Period - Arrest of Adult
GLASER, GREGORY JOSEPH Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic
HAGFORS, ANTHONY ALAN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Arrest of Adult - Traffic - DWI - Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Aggravating Factor - Arrest of Adult
JOHNSON, BRIAN PATRICK Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Pharmacy - Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession Prohibited
KAVANAUGH, KERRY
Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 2nd Degree - Sale 10 Grams or More - A narcotic other than heroin w/in 90-Day Period - Arrest of Adult
PANTOJA, CYNTHIA ROSE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic
VEGAR, JOSHUA ROBERT Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fugitive from Justice from Other State - Arrest of Adult
WASSON, RICHARD ROY JR Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance - Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.