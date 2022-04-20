Sheriff Report 

Sunday,   April 10, 2022

07:57 a.m. Disturbance, Halonen Rd, Finlayson

11:51 a.m. Vehicle Theft, Lady Luck Dr, Hinckley

Monday,   April 11, 2022

09:50 a.m. Theft, Beaver Tail Rd, Askov

13:31 p.m.  Suspicious Activity, Sand Creek Cir, Hinckley

19:04 p.m.  Disturbance, Main St W, Hinckley

23:13 p.m.  Order Violation, Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley

Tuesday,  April 12, 2022

01:50 a.m. Subject Stop, Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley

Wednesday,  April 13, 2022

11:59 a.m. Theft, Court Ave S, Sandstone

16:32 p.m. Theft, Lady Luck Dr, Hinckley

Thursday,  April 14, 2022

22:25 p.m.  Disturbance, Zhegwanabik Ave, Hinckley

Friday April 15, 2022

20:55 p.m.  Pyschological Problem, Main St E, Hinckley

Saturday April 16, 2022

01:23 a.m. Found Drug Fire, Monument Rd, Hinckley

22:53 p.m. Trespass, Hinckley Rd, Hinckley

Jail Roster

April 11

BOEKE, JESSICA LYNN 

Parole/Probation Violation - Receiving Stolen Property  - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Convict/Committed Drug Offense - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

DAVIS, NADEAN MARGLO 

Probable Cause - Disorderly Conduct

FIEBING, CORY LYNN 

Pine County Warrant: Unspecified warrant issued by Pine, MN - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

MAYER, ROBERT ALAN 

Probable Cause - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol  - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described

PAZ, MIGUEL ANGEL 

Parole/Probation Violation - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent  - Receiving Stolen Property

April 12

TAYLOR, KENDALL WAYNE JR

Probable Cause - Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions

April 13

BUGG, NATHAN RORY 

Probable Cause- Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation  - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described

DIVER, RHONDA JANE 

Hold For Other Agency  Confined But Not Convicted  - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Arrest of Adult

GOMEZ, FIDEL FRANK 

Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted  - Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm - Arrest of Adult - Fugitive from Justice from Other State - Arrest of Adult - Domestic Assault - By Strangulation - Arrest of Adult

ROBEY, NICHOLAS ANDER

Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Gross Misdeameanor warrant issued

SCHOUVELLER, MICHAEL

Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted  - Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart - Arrest of Adult - Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes - Arrest of Adult  - Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud - Arrest of Adult

April 14

BIGHAM, DAVID MICHAEL II  

Under Sentence Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult - Hold For Other Agency Convicted - Forgery-Use False - Traffic - DWI - Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor - Arrest of Adult

BLOOMQUIST, DONALD ALLEN

Probable Cause - Burglary-4th Deg-to Commit Misdemeanor

MCGRATH, JOSHUA CAINE Pine County Warrant: Unspecified warrant issued by Pine, MN - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

NELSON, WILLIAM JOSE Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted  - Counterfeiting of currency - Manufacturing; printing. - Arrest of Adult  - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult

OLDS, AMY LARAE 

Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

RICHEY, ROBERT LEWIS

Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted  - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd - Arrest of Adult; - Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted  - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult

ROSELAND, BRIAN KEITH SR

Probable Cause - Motor Vehicle Registration - Intent to Escape Tax

RUDDY, CLAYTON MATTHEW

Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear warrant issued

SMITH, CLINTON ELLIOT JR  

Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - Arrest of Adult  - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult  - Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person - Arrest of Adult  - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs - Not Marijuana - Arrest of Adult

WILSON, GREGORY BRIAN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted  - Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm - Arrest of Adult

April 15

FERGUSON, LAMAR ALLEN  

Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence  - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer

April 16 

CAMPBELL, MARK ANTHONY

Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Misdemeanor warrant

JAUNTY, JOSHUA JAMES Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted  - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence - Arrest of Adult - 3 counts

LAFAVE, EDWARD JAMES Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult

ROWE, ANTHONY LOUIS Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted  - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon - Arrest of Adult  - Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Physically Assaults - Arrest of Adult - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted

STUBBS, HARLEY DANIEL

Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony warrant issued

WASIK, ERIC LEE 

Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor - Arrest of Adult - Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Physically Assaults - Arrest of Adult  - Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process - Arrest of Adult

April 17

AUDETTE, DANIELLE 

Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Pharmacy - Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession Prohibited  - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

BRAUCKS, JEREMY DAVID Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted  - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana  - Pharmacy  - Drugs - Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana - No Remuneration - Arrest of Adult

BRENDEN, KELLIE MARIE Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card - Arrest of Adult - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd - Arrest of Adult  - Drugs - 2nd Degree - Sale 10 Grams or More - A narcotic other than heroin w/in 90-Day Period - Arrest of Adult

GLASER, GREGORY JOSEPH Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic

HAGFORS, ANTHONY ALAN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Arrest of Adult - Traffic - DWI - Third-Degree Driving While Impaired;  Aggravating Factor - Arrest of Adult

JOHNSON, BRIAN PATRICK Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted  - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Pharmacy - Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession Prohibited

KAVANAUGH, KERRY 

Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 2nd Degree - Sale 10 Grams or More - A narcotic other than heroin w/in 90-Day Period - Arrest of Adult

PANTOJA, CYNTHIA ROSE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic

VEGAR, JOSHUA ROBERT Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted  - Fugitive from Justice from Other State - Arrest of Adult

WASSON, RICHARD ROY JR Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted  - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult  - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance - Arrest of Adult

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.