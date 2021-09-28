Those using Pine County’s Health and Human Services (HHS) programs in southern Pine County will be heading to a new location next month, as the department moves from the Pine Government Center in downtown Pine City to the Pine County Courthouse at 635 Northridge Drive NW in Suite 220.
The Pine City office will be closed to the public on Friday Oct. 1 as HHS packs up to head to its new location – though HHS paperwork can still be left in county dropboxes.
On Monday, Oct. 4, the HHS offices will open at the new location.
Pine County will celebrate the grand opening of the renovated Health and Human Services office space on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 9 -9:30 a.m. at an open house with light refreshments.
Pine County HR Generalist Jen Frederickson said the renovated space will house the service areas of child support, financial assistance, social services and public health that were formerly located in downtown Pine City.
The recently built North Pine Government Center in Sandstone (1602 Hwy 23 North) will still offer the same Health and Human Service areas. Together, the two new office locations are meant to ensure county-wide accessibility and bring county services to convenient public locations.
All offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. excluding government holidays.
For more information, visit the Pine County Health and Human Services Office online at https://www.co.pine.mn.us/departments/health_and_human_services/index.php
Wellness in the Woods
The Pine County Board of Commissioners has approved an agreement between Pine County HHS and Wellness in the Woods to provide certified peer specialist services from Oct. 1 through June 30. The cost of services will be no more than $14,725.
Schumacher honored
The Pine County commissioners have recognized the retirement of HHS Office Manager Janet Schumacher and thanked her for her 50 years of service to Pine County.
