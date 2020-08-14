Pine County school districts and Pine County Public Health have announced that they will work together as schools move toward the first day of the 2020-2021 school year.
Pine County Public Health reports that a collaborative response team for the Pine City, Hinckley-Finlayson, East Central, and Willow River school districts will all work in collaboration with Pine County Public Health to plan and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We plan to meet weekly to ensure consistent communication and analyzing the most up to date case data,” Community Health Services Administrator Samantha Lo said. “Understanding and responding to COVID-19 is not something any one organization should handle alone. We know this disease ignores school district lines, and information is constantly changing. By working together, we can bring the public health experts together with school leaders to see the big picture and then respond accordingly.”
Lo noted that the Pine County COVID-19 Hotline is still available, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 320-591-1690 to answer questions and offer help accessing resources.
For the most up to date information regarding your school district’s reopening plans, please visit your school district’s website.
Pine City: www.pinecity.k12.mn.us
Hinckley-Finlayson: www.hf.k12.mn.us
East Central: www.eastcentral.k12.mn.us
Willow River: www.isd577.org
“As a reminder, wear a mask when in public, social distance, and wash your hands frequently,” Lo said. “By following these guidelines, every person can play a part in keeping our community safe and schools open.”
