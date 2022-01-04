Pine County Public Health warned the board of commissioners last Tuesday, Dec. 21, that one person has died in the county each week since September.
The ages of those who have died since September range from 39 years to 95. In total, 48 people have died in Pine County of the virus.
“We are not as high as last November of 2020 but sitting quite high generally,” said Samantha Lo, Pine County Public Health director. “It is not only people in long term care; it’s young people and middle age and people who don’t have a lot of health conditions.”
For total cumulative reported COVID-19 cases in Pine County, there have been 5,610 and have averaged about 150-200 cases per week in the past four weeks. The estimated population in the County is 29,801.
Lo noted that Pine County ranks among the lowest vaccination rates in the state and is currently at the fourth lowest in the state with 49.8% of the residents vaccinated. “We are out and about at many places and at schools … people can get them but not all are choosing to do so,” noted Lo.
Breakthrough cases – risk much lower of ending up in hospital
Lo said that there has been a lot of misinformation about people still contracting the virus even while vaccinated and thus questioning the need for the vaccine.
“We do have people testing positive if they are vaccinated, but people are at a
greater risk [for hospitalization] if they are unvaccinated,” said Lo. “If you are fully vaccinated, your risk of ending up in the hospital is very low.”
She said that a troubling part is that if a COVID patient is taking up a bed, when it could have likely been avoided by getting vaccinated, there are not enough hospital beds for everyone else and that other ailments and accidents haven’t stopped happening.
“There are only three beds available in the entire Central region,” said Lo. “If you have a car accident or a heart emergency, a COVID patient is taking up a bed and it is a ripple effect in the community. I’m legitimately concerned as a parent looking at the beds available.”
Omicron variant
Lo addressed the recent variant of COVID-19, Omicron. She said that this variant was only identified a little over month ago and “is spreading like wildfire.” A couple weeks ago it was 3% and now 75% in the United States. “This is an exponential growth and not great for our already overwhelmed healthcare system,” added Lo.
With Omicron, the incubation period is shorter at about three days. Lo said that this makes contact tracing difficult.
“It’s clearly more infectious but probably not more severe,” she said. “It could be less severe because of immunity.”
Recommended next steps
Public health recommends getting vaccinated as soon as possible. “It really does work,” stated Lo. “The risk is low and the benefits are very high.” She added that they would like to see everyone get boosted in light of the onset of Omicron. “We are seeing that two doses are not enough to get protection, but the booster really kicks up antibodies.”
She also suggested people wear a mask and have everyone get tested before attending holiday events together. Rapid tests are available at Walmart and Walgreens. And the recommendation is still in place that if one is feeling sick, they should stay home.
Discussion
County Commissioner Josh Mohr asked if the booster vaccine gets people sick. Lo responded saying that their general observation has been that it has “hit somewhere in the middle” of how people first responded to the first two doses.
“In looking at numbers, it is amazing how much the vaccine helps people stay out of the hospital,” noted Mohr. “You can still get it, and not even know you have it, but the majority of people don’t end up in the hospital.”
Commissioner Terry Lovgren asked about antibodies and if someone tests positive for antibodies, how long they last.
Lo responded and said, “We never want to suggest that you get COVID for the antibodies. If one is positive for antibodies, it does not mean the antibodies are high enough to fight off another round of it.” She added that whether one has been vaccinated or had COVID, the booster or first vaccine will help antibodies shoot up and stay high.
“The [antibody] test doesn’t tell you the level and to what level you’re protected,” Lo added.
