A new program offered through Pine Technical and Community College is giving those who live or work in the county the opportunity to get a head start on a new career for free.
The program is targeted at dislocated workers, under employed workers, and anyone who needs a little help to get into a career field.
The Pine Technical and Community College programs range from 40 hours to 200 hours. The college has designed six programs that will result in a certificate and/or three college credits.
PTCC will be offering six courses through the WorkFast training:
• Auto Technician Certificate: Fridays, Oct. 23 - Dec. 18, 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
• Basic Machining: Wednesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 28 - Dec. 31. 3-8 p.m.
• Basic Shop & Safety (manufacturing): Mondays and Tuesdays, Oct. 12 - Nov. 30, 4-8 p.m.
• Business Computer Applications: Thursdays, Oct. 22 - Dec. 17, 6-9 p.m.
• Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA): Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 17 - Nov. 15, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
• Introduction to Welding: Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Oct. 13 - Dec. 16, Tuesdays from 12-5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The program is free to those who live or work in Pine County, but those who do not live or work in Pine County may be eligible to receive financial aid.
Those interested can apply on-campus (900 4th Street S) this Thursday, Oct. 8 from 4-6 p.m. in Room 70.
Another information session will be held on Monday, Oct. 12 from 4-6 p.m. at the Pine County Health and Human Services - Community Room in Sandstone.
Students can fill out a WorkFast application online at https://bit.ly/34x8Qg3
For more questions, contact PTCC’s Continuing Education & Customized Training at 320-629-5176.
Funding through CARES Act
The free PTCC WorkFast program is made possible through a grant of $112,000 in federal CARES Act funds delivered through Pine County.
