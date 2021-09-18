A county-wide sales tax intended to help pay for improvements to Pine County’s roads – and which might have come to an end as soon as 2024 – has now been extended into the year 2035.
County documents show that at a recent public hearing connected to the sales tax, County Engineer Mark LeBrun described the history of the tax to the members of the Pine County Board of Commissioners. On Jan. 1, 2017 the board authorized a 0.5% sales tax for funding specific road and bridge improvements. LeBrun noted that the current 0.5% sales tax collection was set to come to an end upon collection of $8,450,000, or Dec. 31, 2026, whichever occurred first. He said that at the current collection rate, the tax will end in approximately three years.
LeBrun said that county commissioners could pass a new resolution which would end the current sales tax collection on Dec. 31, 2021 and would start a new 0.5% sales tax collection on Jan. 1, 2022.
The new sales tax collection will cease upon collection of $17,400,000 or December 31, 2035, whichever occurs sooner.
In the public hearing, the only Pine County residents speaking voiced support for the new 0.5% sales tax collection dedicated to roads.
County commissioners unanimously passed a motion to approve establishing the new sales tax for Pine County and rescinding the existing sales tax.
