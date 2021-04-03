Though a number of townships across Minnesota switched to holding their township elections on the date of the general election, most Pine County townships have continued to hold their elections on the second Tuesday of March, the same day as the townships’ regular meeting.
Four of Pine County’s 33 townships switched to fall elections: Dell Grove Township, Pine City Township, Sturgeon Lake Township and Windemere Township.
All township supervisors elected to a full term in 2021 will serve a three-year term, which will expire in 2024. All treasurers elected to a full term in 2021 will serve a two-year term, which will expire in 2023. Those elected to a partial term will serve out the remainder of that term. Vote totals are included if those vote totals were reported by that township.
Park, Partridge, Pine Lake and Sandstone township election results may be published in the future as results are received.
Arlone Township
Robbie Ladd was elected as supervisor. Heather Ladd was elected as treasurer. Both candidates received 13 votes.
ARNA Township
Pamella Berg was elected as supervisor. Pamela Ellwein was elected as treasurer.
Barry Township
Lewis McFerran was elected as supervisor.
Birch Creek Township
Mark Seger and Brandon Rayburn were elected as supervisors, Seger to a three-year term and Rayburn to a one-year term. Louise Johnson was elected as treasurer, but indicated that she may decline the position.
Bremen Township
Tom Horsemann was elected as supervisor. Willam Larson was elected as treasurer.
Brook Park Township
Brad Rootkie was elected as supervisor with five votes.
Bruno Township
Jim Horvath and Anthony Bundschuh were elected as supervisors with six votes each. Rebecca Bunschuh was elected as treasurer with five votes.
Chengwatana Township
Leslie Bloom and Matthew Merrick were elected as supervisors. Rosalie Spahr was elected as treasurer. Both candidates received 10 votes.
Clover Township
Zack Carter was elected as supervisor. Sherry Kappauf was elected as treasurer.
Crosby Township
David Jones was elected as supervisor, receiving 10 votes.
Danforth Township
Barbara Fischer was elected as supervisor.
Finlayson Township
Erik Fossum was elected as supervisor. Jodie Hessenius was elected as treasurer.
Fleming Township
Alfred Hoiland was elected as supervisor. Karen Kodiak was elected as treasurer.
Hinckley Township
George Gimpl was elected as supervisor. Michele Volden was elected as treasurer.
Kerrick Township
Ron Anderson was elected as supervisor. Renee Sagvold was elected as treasurer.
Kettle River Township
Paul Jerry was elected as supervisor. Susan Grill was elected as treasurer. Mindy Jerry was elected as clerk. Each candidates received 11 votes.
Mission Creek Township
Gerald Plasek was elected as supervisor.
Munch Township
Scott Dreier was elected as supervisor. Audeen Auers was elected as treasurer. Both candidates received 13 votes.
New Dosey Township
Dave Forengo was elected as supervisor. Wayne Hessler was elected as treasurer. Both candidates received nine votes.
Nickerson Township
Terry O’Rourke ran unopposed as supervisor and was elected with 22 votes. Chris Beise ran unopposed as treasurer and was elected with 22 votes.
Norman Township
Bruce A. Jensen was elected as supervisor. Constance A. Glattly was elected as treasurer.
Ogema Township
Ronald Meehan Jr. was elected as supervisor. Sharol Huggett was elected as treasurer. Michael Wagoner was elected as North Pine Area Hospital District Representative.
Pokegama Township
For Supervisor D, David Deutschlander was elected with 152. James Woischke received 63 votes
For Supervisor C, Wayne Whited recieved 174 votes. There were four write-in votes.
Royalton Township
Marshall Pearson was elected as supervisor. Wendy Tchida was elected as treasurer.
Wilma Township
Mike McCullen was elected as supervisor. Patrice Winfield was elected as treasurer.
