Imagine herds of huge, shaggy animals with a big head, long horns and a large hump on its shoulders plodding across Minnesota. They are nearly six feet tall, 10 feet long and weigh around 2,000 pounds. A few stray into Pine County.
According to an old newspaper clipping, that really did happen about 6,000-7,000 years ago. Virgil Sjodahl of Sandstone discovered a large bison skull complete with a perfect set of horns in the late 1960s, according to the clipping.
At the time, Sjodahl was an inspector for the Minnesota Highway Department. He was working near Rock Creek in southern Pine County when drag lines uncovered the fossils. They uncovered leg bones, teeth and a jaw bone at the site, as well as the skull.
The bones and skull were sent to the University of Minnesota for identification. The report from the university said the ancient bones were from a Bison Occidentalis, which has been extinct for thousands of years. One of the unusual features of the huge beast was the horns. They pointed upwards instead of forward like its descendants, according to prehistoric-fauna.com.
The glaciers melted and Minnesota warmed up. According to the Minnesota Department of Administration State Archaeologist, Minnesota became blanketed with prairie plants which provided the bison with food. About 5,000 years ago the Bison Occidentalis went extinct, most likely due to competition with other grass eaters, according to prehistoric-fauna.com.
The American Bison is believed to be a smaller relative of the Bison Occidentalis.
Fossils of the ancient beasts and artifacts from the hunters who followed them have been found at several sites around Minnesota, including Pine County.
Jane Oetterer of Finlayson discovered two copper socketed spearheads on her property almost five years ago. She said she was using a metal detector in her yard when she discovered them buried about a foot in the ground.
“They rang up a solid clean metal on my detector and I did think they looked like spears,” Oetterer said. “I didn’t believe it was possible. One had a green tint, so I thought it could be off of a John Deere tractor.”
She found the smaller spearhead a day later about 26 feet from the first one.
She contacted the Minnesota Historical Society and the Old Copper Complex Facebook group for identification of her finds. She was amazed to discover that they are about 6,500 years old.
“They were from before the pyramids were built,” Oetterer said.
The spearheads would have been used to hunt during the time that Bison Occidentalis wandered through Pine County.
Sjodahls find was mounted and displayed in his recreation room at his house for many years, according to his nephew, Stan Sjodahl. He was around eight years old when his uncle found the skull.
“I thought, wow, you don’t find one of those every day,” Sjodahl said.
His uncle donated the skull to the Pine County History Museum in Askov. It is on display with other ancient artifacts found in the county, including ancient spearheads, arrowheads and other tools from Nickerson Township, Kettle River Township and Willow River.
The museum is located at 6333 H C Andersen Alle, Askov and open to the public Tuesday-Sunday. Call 320-838-1607 for more information.
