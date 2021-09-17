The Quarry Lions will again be hosting the Peace Poster Contest this year. The Peace Poster Contest is a very special art contest that allows children around the globe to express their visions of peace and inspire the world through art and creativity. The theme for the year is “We Are All Connected”, and is open to all youth ages 11-13 on November 15, 2021. Interested youth can create a poster that is no smaller than 13”x20” or no bigger than 20”x24”. Any media can be used. However, chalk, charcoal and pastels must be sealed, posters cannot be 3D, and they cannot have any lettering or numbering on the front of the poster.
Posters should be submitted by Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 to Chris’ Food Center with a label on the back with the child’s name, age, and phone number. A local prize will be awarded and the top poster will move on to the district contest.
Questions can be directed to Quarry Lion Lorelei Finley (651)353-5080 or Lion Kristee Thorvig (612)802-7238.
