Eighty-eight year old Paul Ward may be in a motorized wheelchair, but that doesn’t seem to stop him.
Paul, a resident at Serenity Court Assisted Living in Sandstone, is working on his second quilt made out of men’s ties. The first quilt he worked on was 25 years ago with his wife of 68 years. They donated that quilt to the Moose Lake Nursing Home where it hung on the wall. It was there for a few years, then it just disappeared. “No one knows what happened to it,” said Paul. “It was just gone one day.”
So Paul decided he was going to make another quilt. He is using the same pattern as they did years ago. “There are over 100 ties in this one,” Paul said. The ties came from many sources, Paul explained, his wife had saved them for years, his friends shared some with him and they also bought quite a few from the second hand store in Moose Lake.
Sadly, Paul’s wife passed away a few years ago and shortly after he had a stroke. He lost some of the use of his left side for a while, but through physical therapy he was able to regain the use of his hand. “I still don’t walk well,” said Paul, but with the help of his motorized wheelchair he gets around pretty good.
Over the past few months Paul has been working on his quilt in the community room at Serenity Court. “There is more room out here,” he said. Many residents spend time doing puzzles, having coffee and visiting in the community room. Paul says they have all had a part in making the quilt. “They are a big help to me and a great group of people,” said Paul. They help him by laying the quilt out, threading the needle or even finding the needle if it falls.
Paul wanted to make sure that everyone knows how thankful he is for the wonderful staff at Serenity Court and the beautiful building they live in…”we think the world of the crew here,” he said.
“We have the Lord to guide us through all of this,” Paul said. “we would appreciate it if everyone would keep all of us here in their prayers.”
