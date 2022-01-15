Ice! shouts a person clinging about 50 feet up on a slippery slag of white and opaque aqua colored ice. The shout is followed by the sound of ice shattering as it makes contact with the frozen ground. The quiet chatter stops for a few seconds as people look towards the sound.
The Sandstone Ice Climbing Festival buzzed with activity as groups of people walked excitedly carrying crampons, ice axes, harnesses and more.
People of all ages were dressed in various stages of ice climbing gear as they prepared for their turn to scale the 100 foot high cliff. Friends stood in groups and talked amongst themselves, comparing gear or the latest new item.
Attendance was down from the 2020 fest, said Kendra Stritch, Minnesota Climbers Association president.
“With COVID-19 still making a significant impact in Minnesota, we didn’t host large indoor evening events and some people are still choosing to not attend festivals,” Stritch said. “We still had about 200 climbers in the quarry this weekend and a couple dozen that camped.”
She said ages ranged from an eight-year-old to a man in his 70s.
Brent Monfort attended with his twin boys. One sipped on his warm drink next to a fire pit. The other checked his climbing gear with the help of his dad, then started up the ice.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Logan Monfort, 10. “It was a little scary at first.” He said his family stays busy by rock climbing in the summer and mountain biking. Brent explained that the family drove two hours from Boyceville, Wisc. for the youth ice climbing clinic. He said the class was a great deal for the price as it included free use of the gear for the boys.
Noah also said he enjoys ice climbing as well.
“I like when I get to the top,” Noah said. He said he likes the views at the top of Winona Ice Park better and there are easier routes for climbing than at Sandstone. The brothers agreed that it is easier to climb when the weather is warmer as the ice is softer. It’s more difficult to get the ice ax in when the ice is hard. It was about 20 degrees at the festival and the ice was solid.
“The festival is hosted by the MCA and all of the money raised from the clinics, gear rental and raffle goes to stewardship and infrastructure projects at climbing recreation areas,” said Stritch. “The MÇA also runs the Sandstone Ice Park, so a lot of the money goes back into making sure we can make great ice for the ice climbing community. There’s also rock climbing in Robinson Park and we hope to do some trail improvement and sustainability projects this summer.”
The ice park is free and open to the public from late December to early March, as long as the weather cooperates.
Next year’s festival dates are already set for the weekend of January 6-8, 2023.
