It’s playoff time! Moose Lake Willow River boys’ basketball team (19-8) won the first two section playoff games this past week. On Thursday, March 10, they were host to the Mesabi-East Giants winning 109-58. On Saturday, March 12, they traveled to Hermantown to face the Virginia Blue Devils (8-20), winning 80-42.
MLWR vs Mesabi East
At halftime the Rebels were in control of the ball game leading by 29, 61-27 in Moose Lake. The Rebels continued to roll to an easy victory, Thursday night, sinking nine threes. Phillip Sheetz and Logan Orvedahl made three each from beyond the arc. Sam Dewey, Duane Broughton, and Chance Lunde each had one.
The score was lopsided and everyone got playing time. Leading the Rebels in scoring was Alex Watrin with 24, Orvedahl and Sheetz with 23 each, S. Dewey and Broughton each had 7, Luke Dewey and Adam Neumann 6, Chance Lunde 5, Nolan Nelson 4, Caden Durkin and Owen Loew with 2. At the buzzer the Rebels had 109 to 58 for the Mesabi East Giants.
Watrin pulled down 9 rebounds. Orvedahl led in assists with 5 and had 5 rebounds.
It was the last Rebels’ game in the Moose Lake gym for the season. Mark Skelton on the microphone enhancing the game experience and Kelli Goeb’s expertise keeping the score book is appreciated.
For Coach Erik Skelton’s Mesabi East team, Cody Fallstrom scored 18, Jack Ribich 16, Brayden Leffel 11, Hayden Sampson 6, Kaid Kuter and Brody Heinen each had 2.
MLWR vs Virginia
The four Section 7AA quarter-final games were held in the Hermantown School on Saturday. Athletic Director Beth Clark had the events supervised and running smoothly.
MLWR faced the Virginia Blue Devils executing their intense defense, holding the Blue Devils to only 16 points in the first half (34-16). Virginia’s only player in double digits was Casey Aune with 11, that included three-threes.
The Rebels played team basketball and fed the ball inside, resulting in Watrin’s season high 37 points. Watrin pulled down 15 rebounds and S. Dewey with 6. The perimeter shooting was not the focus, making only five from beyond the arc. S. Dewey swished two, Broughton, Sheetz, and Lunde each had one.
In the second half the Rebels outscored the Blue Devils by 20, 46-26. The game ended with a Rebel victory, 80-42.
The Rebels were 13 for 26 from the charity stripe. Watrin led the team with 37 points, S. Dewey had 11, Broughton 10, Lunde 7, Neumann 4, Nelson and Sheetz 3 each, L. Dewey and Orvedahl 2 and Jimmy Walker with one free throw. There was some confusion on the scoreboard. At the end of the first half, a buzzer shot by Broughton was questioned if it was shot in time and at the end of the game the board had Watrin for 40 points.
Up Next
Last year, on March 25 in Pequot Lakes, the Rebels defeated them 57-51 to go to the state playoffs. S. Dewey was 5 for 6 from the three-point mark. These seniors haven’t missed a summer practice for six years. They are prepared to win.
The semi-finals were played on Tuesday in the Romano Gym in Duluth. Esko played Crosby-Ironton and MLWR played Pequot Lakes. The newspaper’s deadline is before the game and scores will be in the next paper.
The winners of these two games will play in the section finals on Thursday, March 17, at 7 p.m. in the Romano Gym. The winner of Thursday’s game will go to the state basketball tournament on Tuesday, March 22. Class AA quarterfinals are at the Williams Arena and Target Center starting at 6 p.m.
