There will be a send-off for the state tournament basketball team on Wednesday at tentatively at 9:00 a.m. It will start at the school and go through town. Next they will wind through Lakeshore Avenue. The send off will continue past the old school and follow Arrowhead through town, turning onto Highway 61 at the stop lights. Finally, they will drive past the Willow River School and get on I 35 south. Because of COVID there will be no pep fest and the kids will be out in the parking lot. Residents are encouraged to cheer for the students on as they drive through town.
