Grab your warm winter layers and head to the Sandstone Ice Park in Robinson Park the first weekend of January.
That’s right, the Sandstone Ice Climbing Festival is back this year after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
The Minnesota Climbers Association will be hosting the annual event January 7, 8 and 9.
Free camping is available at the park and vaccinations and masking are mandatory inside the tent.
There will be instructional clinics offered throughout the weekend. The festivities beginning with registration at 11 a.m. Friday, several clinics on the ice, gear maintenance and ending with a bonfire at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.
Coffee and baked goods will be available while they last Saturday and Sunday mornings by Adventure Coffee MN.
The planning committee asks that everyone clean up after themselves and leave the park as clean as they found it.
For updates or more information visit the Sandstone Ice Climbing Festival Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.