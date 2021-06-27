“We are the Panthers, couldn’t be prouder, if you can’t hear us we’ll yell a little louder!” Sandstone Mayor Pete Spartz remembers this cheer from back in his high school days. Spartz is hoping others that remember it as well will help keep the Panthers’ memory alive by donating to the new park.
The City of Sandstone is in the process of planning a new park called Panther Park, it will be located on the property where the former Lake State Federal Credit Union was. Members Cooperative Credit Union donated the land to the city for the park after they purchased Lake State and built a new building in the Sandstone Business Park. Panther Park has special meaning to Mayor Spartz. As a graduate of Sandstone High School, Spartz spent most of his school career at the Sandstone High School across the street from the Panther Park known as the Rock. Spartz is a Panther through and through.
When the idea was brought to the Mayor and City Council to name the new park after the Panthers, Spartz loved the idea! “I remember the Panthers, but the group (of those that remember) is getting smaller and smaller. I don’t want the Panthers to go extinct,” said Spartz.
So to help fund Panther Park, Mayor Spartz has issued a challenge to the residents of Sandstone. “I wanted to come up with some way to give residents a sense of ownership and keep them excited,” he said. He has set up a fund at Members Credit Union that will accept donations for the park. Spartz will match funds raised up to $4,914. How did he come up with that amount one may wonder?
“I started to figure out how many days of my life I spent at the Rock, as a Panther, it came out to 2,457 days,” Spartz said. “That was a huge part of my life.” Wanting to do something more than just give money himself he took that number and doubled it. That multiplication problem was how Spartz arrived at the $4,914 match. Soon, said Spartz, $20 turns to $40 and that turns to $80...pretty soon it ends up being $10,000. “What an accomplishment that would be!”
If you are interested in donating to Panther Park, please go to Members Credit Union and the tellers will be able to help you.
