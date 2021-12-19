The head elf will put his toy making duties aside for a day and head to Banning next week. The jolly elf said he checked his list of names and is looking forward to his visit with the good students at East Central on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
The event started about 15 years ago as a fun way to hand out books from the Parent Teacher Organization and has continued, even through the pandemic. Last year was a drive through event as Santa stood outside in the school parking lot to hand out the books to students.
“A lot of people showed up,” said Santa. “We did a little wave and a Merry Christmas. It wasn’t the same, but we did what we could and it was still good for them.”
This year will be back to the traditional in person event.
“The kids love to see Santa at the bus stop in the morning as they come in,” said Kristen Chryst, elementary principal. “We also do a sing along in the entry way as they come into the school. Staff and students participate and it’s loved by all.”
Santa visits the elementary classes in the morning and the high school classes in the afternoon before heading back out to the bus stop and waving goodbye to the kids as they head home after school.
Chryst said the elementary student council are filling in as Santa’s helpers this year. The kids will be helping with the classes as well as handing out cookies and milk.
“I will read a little Christmas story for the elementary classes,” Santa said. “They really enjoy it. There is a table full of books so each student can take one, then Santa will sign it.”
He said the event means a lot to everyone, from Santa, students and school staff.
“I just show up and do what I do,” said Santa. “It’s a great day.”
