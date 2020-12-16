Santa Claus is not letting a little thing like a pandemic keep him from visiting students at East Central School this year.
This year Santa will stand in the school parking lot for a drive thru event 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. Families need to stay in their vehicles at all times. Santa will be accompanied by several elves who look a lot like teachers. Students are encouraged to give their letters to Santa and all elementary students will receive a goodie bag and a book, according to Amber Benner, elementary school secretary. The books are donated by the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). There are also gifts for students in grades 7-12.
“I am glad we can do something this year,” Santa said. He said the experience of visiting the students each year is beyond fun and rewarding.
Santa explained that during normal times he meets the students at the bus when they arrive at school. Next, students and staff sing Christmas carols before students head off to class.
There is also a question and answer time with Santa. Students ask questions such as, where is Rudolph, what do reindeer eat, or what does Santa eat.
The answers are, Rudolph is at the North Pole, reindeer eat reindeer chow and Santa eats cookies and ice cream.
“I get as much out of it as the kids,” Santa said with a chuckle.
He said the requests are as different as the children themselves. There are the usual requests for puppies and horses or the popular toys of the year.
Then there are the unusual requests. One year a young boy asked for lumber so he could build a treehouse. A young girl asked for a Mustang GT. Another little boy said he wished he could have some books.
Some requests are heartbreaking, Santa said. One child asked Santa to help his mom stop crying and another child asked Santa to help his dad get better.
“Seeing those kids and hearing their requests help keep me grounded,” Santa said somberly. “I’ve seen first hand when their faces light up because they know this is the one time they are not going to miss out.”
Santa said that he started visiting children for the Hinckley Chamber about 15 years ago. He said his own elves, Brennyn and Nick, accompanied him at the time. Brennyn said she enjoyed working with Santa. “He loves it when the kids say “Santa” when he walks through the door,” Brennyn said. Now he works with elves from the school.
What does Santa want? Along with many others, he wants to see the pandemic end and life go back to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.