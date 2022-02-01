“We’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty.” A familiar phone call that most people have heard, and have most of the time, hung up on. This is just one of many scams that try to trick you into getting your information.
Jeffrey Nelson, the Pine County Sheriff, states that the first clues that something might be a scam are that they are too good to be true, or ones that say you need to act quickly.
A more notable scam has recently been circulating, targeting licensed health professionals. According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, a recent scam has, “bad actors claiming the licensing or accreditation Board is taking disciplinary action against them for a multitude of reasons including management of controlled substances.” This particular scam is using phishing letters, acting as the Board of Psychology. This may be followed up by a phone call, requesting money, DEA registration number or additional protected information about the licensee.
Telephone scams are one of the most common scams that people tend to receive. According to
USA.gov, “Callers often make false promises, such as opportunities to buy products, invest your money, or receive free product trials.”
Other scams to be on the alert for are online purchase scams. These scams are usually phony sellers that take money from the buyer, but never actually send the product, according to Scam Tracker. This is especially good to look out for during COVID-19 since many of these fake sellers are offering PPE (personal protective equipment), but are not sending these items.
An on-the-rise scam has been one from Amazon. During COVID-19, many people turned to online shopping, especially to Amazon. With this, came the influx in scammers acting as Amazon and sending text messages or emails stating that the buyer's credit card will be charged for a big amount of money for their last order, and then list a number that is not in a typical order number pattern that is usually received when purchasing from the site. It will then tell you to contact support and list a number.
How you can prove that this is a scam is a few different ways. You can look at the Amazon Customer Support number list and see if any match the number that was sent to you in the email or text, you can search the number that it was sent from to see if that matches with Amazon, or if you are receiving an email, you can check to see where the email is coming from by clicking on the name of sender. It will tell you the sender’s real email. Most of the time, it will be from a different county.
COVID-19 scams are not unheard of. “During the pandemic, scammers may try to take advantage of you. They might get in touch by phone, email, postal mail, text, or social media.” USA.gov warns.
There are precautions you can take if you believe you are being scammed, “I would suggest that people ask a lot of questions and clarify answers if they are not clear. Before agreeing to send payment of any sort, they should get a number to call the person back. Often that will trigger the caller to get more aggressive, which is another sign.” Nelson said.
Nelson also states that it is good to always reserve the right to “phone a friend” before you agree to anything.
“The bottom line is that scamming is a problem because it works. If someone thinks they might be talking to a scammer, the best thing to do is hang up on them. No legitimate business or agency will cold call someone to collect payment. You should be able to call any entity back at a number you can confirm first.” Nelson explains.
According to Scamwatch.gov.au, other precautions you can take if you suspect a scam are to be alert that scams exist, know who you’re dealing with, do not open suspicious texts, pop-ups windows, or click on links or attachments in emails-delete them, don’t respond to phone calls about your computer for remote access, keep your personal details secure, keep your mobile devices and computers secure, and choose your passwords carefully. For a more comprehensive list of precautions, visit https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-avoid-scam
You can help catch scammers and lower the amount of scams out there, report potential scams to the Federal Trade Company by phone at 1-877-382-4357. You can report fake websites, emails, malware, and other internet scams to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at https://www.ic3.gov.
